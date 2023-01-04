Reno's Mayor Explains How Jeremy Renner Was Injured By His Own Snowplow

2023 got off to a shocking start when we learned that MCU star Jeremy Renner had been seriously injured in a snowplow accident on his property in Nevada on New Year’s Day. Renner recently posted to social media to let fans know of his condition, which indicates things are perhaps on the road to recovery, but we’re now getting more information about exactly what happened to cause the terrible accident.

Details are beginning to emerge and Reno mayor Hillary Schieve, who is friends with the actor, told the Reno Gazette Journal that Renner was using his plow to clear the road so that somebody could get their car out after a significant storm in Northern California and Western Nevada dumped a significant amount of snow overnight. Renner owns the same sort of snowplow used by ski resorts to groom trails and Schieve says Renner frequently uses it to keep the roads clear for everybody that lives in the area.

How Jeremy Renner Was Injured

Renner apparently jumped out of the plow to talk to the family member whose car he was helping to free from the snow, and it was then that the accident occurred. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is confident there was no foul play and that Renner was not impaired at the time, but the accident investigation is ongoing. The snowplow has been impounded and it’s possible the machine malfunctioned in some way.

It was good that Jeremey Renner had a family member close by as certainly this could have been a much worse situation had there not been people close by. It’s reported that both his family and neighbors did their best to aid the actor while they waited for emergency services to arrive. This took longer than usual due to the storm. Mount Rose Highway, the main access to the private road where Renner lives, had been closed due to the same storm that Renner was dealing with.

The fact that so many came to the actor’s aid is a testament to the work that he has done in his community. Reno’s mayor says Renner has frequently made significant donations to charities and comes to her to ask what the community needs. The fact that he was attempting to clear the roads was very much within character.

At this point we still don’t really know Jeremy Renner’s status. The fact that he posted a picture to social media at all would seem to imply that he’s doing a lot better, but he had significant surgery and there will almost certainly be a long recovery in the actor’s future. Several of Renner's peers, including Mark Ruffalo, have made messages of support of their friend and co-worker. He certainly will have a lot of people pulling for him.