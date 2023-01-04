Jeremy Renner Shares Update On Social Media Following Snow Plowing Accident

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was airlifted to a hospital on New Year’s Day after a snow plowing accident in Nevada left him in critical condition. Following the incident, the Hawkeye star is suffering from “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” and remains in intensive care. Renner has evidently seen the public’s concern for him, including fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo, who asked fans for prayers , and shared his first personal update.

Jeremy Renner took to Instagram Tuesday afternoon to share a photo of himself in his hospital bed along with a “thank you” for everyone’s “kind words”. Check out the post:

Posting just two days after the snow plowing accident, Renner shared that he’s “too messed up now to type” but wanted to “send love” to his 18 million followers who have certainly been concerned for the actor’s well-being since the news was reported. Renner’s update comes as a press conference was held by Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam regarding what happened to Renner on January 1.

Per the findings of the investigation that took place following Jeremy Renner’s accident, the actor’s personal vehicle, which was being operated by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home. Renner decided to get his Sno-Cat out (which weighs at least 14 thousand pounds) to get his personal vehicle moving and successfully towed the car. However, the actor then got out of the Sno-Cat to speak to a family member and it began to roll and ran over him as he attempted to get back in the driver’s seat.

With those findings in mind, the sheriff does “not suspect any foul play” and has categorized it as a “tragic accident.” At the time of the accident, Balaam shared that there was about three feet of fresh snow on the ground. Over the weekend, the city of Reno, Nevada received six to twelve inches of snow at elevations under 5,000 feet and 18 inches at higher elevations, per the National Weather Service Reno .

