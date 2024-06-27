‘This Guy Was Above And Beyond’: Kevin Costner Remembers His JFK Co-Star, The Late Donald Sutherland

For as much as anyone wants to argue the historical accuracy of Oliver Stone’s JFK, it cannot be denied that it’s an intriguing and powerful piece of filmmaking. The 2024 movie schedule is about to see Kevin Costner deliver his own powerful and intriguing picture to the masses, with Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 being released in theaters this weekend. So when being given the opportunity to speak with Mr. Costner after his co-star Donald Sutherland’s passing , it only felt right to ask about his memory of working with the Canadian legend.

In advance of Horizon’s release date that kicks off this sprawling four-part epic, the director and his cast were available to give us a glimpse into the future of the cinematic western. But of course, there was a moment to inquire about the past, as Kevin Costner’s part in the 1991 conspiracy drama landed him a scene alongside Sutherland himself.

Looking back on that moment, as well as his own fandom of Donald’s work, Mr. Costner shared this remembrance with CinemaBlend:

I think my first memory of him was seeing him in M*A*S*H, and realizing not only his acting skills, which I wasn’t watching as a kid just watching M*A*S*H. Watching what I thought was a true story. And it was very funny. He’s a consummate actor, and I think you don’t have a career as long as his, unless you’re gifted. This guy was above and beyond.

Hearing that reaction from Kevin Costner meant quite a bit to me as a movie fan, as well as a fellow aficionado of the late Donald Sutherland. On a day where his Horizon cast graciously shared their own memories of this directing/acting hybrid working his craft, to have the man behind Dances with Wolves paying tribute to a hero of his own was heartwarming.

Much like Horizon: An American Saga, Oliver Stone’s JFK is one of those movies where the cast is so packed with winners, that it redefines the term “all-star.” Though his appearance is limited to a powder keg of a scene that acts as the crux of the supposed conspiracy at hand, the list of Donald Sutherland’s best movies is somehow incomplete without mentioning JFK.

Though it’s not the full scene, there is a good clip that sets up just how entrancing Mr. Sutherland’s character Mr. X. truly was in the film. And as you’ll see below, it’s not hard to see Kevin Costner maintaining his end of the scene, while also showing himself to be as entranced as we are:

Rewatching that clip while researching the write-up was kind of painful for me, as like I said, this JFK moment isn’t presented in its entirety through this method of display. The screenplay by Oliver Stone and Zachary Sklar really shines through Donald Sutherland’s delivery, as his keen instincts make it crackle with energy. It’s a moment where the pieces are starting to fall into place for Costner’s portrayal of Attorney Jim Garrison, and each revelation hits harder than the last.

Ask any Kevin Costner fan, and they’ll tell you that the man is passionate about what he believes in, and the people he values. That much was proven once again in the news cycle, as Costner defended casting his son Hayes in Horizon: Chapter 1. Knowing the man behind the talent as a fiercely loyal and reverent being, his tribute to Donald Sutherland, as an admirer and on-screen colleague, is a special moment I’m proud to have shared with Kevin Costner.