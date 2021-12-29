Oliver Stone Talks 'JFK' 30th Anniversary

Powered by RedCircle

Legendary filmmaker Oliver Stone joins ReelBlend to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the release of JFK, starring Kevin Costner, Gary Oldman, Jack Lemmon and more. We chat about the process of editing the massive film, the many tribulations that the project was met with during production through its release, and how it was eventually received. The film earned a number of Oscar nominations and took home a few wins, including a stellar box office haul of over $200 million.

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.