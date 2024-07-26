Kevin Feige 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Interview

Bringing "Deadpool 3" to life, "Spider-Man 4," Harrison Ford joining the MCU and "Blade's" delays: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige sat down to answer all our burning questions at the "Deadpool & Wolverine" press day. Watch as CinemaBlend's Managing Editor, Sean O'Connell dives into everything Marvel fans want to know about the future of the beloved franchise.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro/Competing With DC Tease

00:10 - What Kevin Feige Thinks Of The Leaked "Deadpool" Test Footage

01:01 - Who Is Earth 616's "Anchor Being" In The MCU?

01:20 - Why Kevin Feige Is Happy Marvel Is Only Releasing One Film In 2024

02:18 - The "Focus" Of The Fantastic Four Movie, According To Kevin Feige

03:28 - What It's Like Bringing Harrison Ford To The MCU In "Captain America 4"

04:29 - Why Spider-Man 4 Will ‘Probably’ Replace Jon Watts As Director

05:12 - Kevin Feige Talks James Gunn’s "Superman" And Competing With DC

06:16 - Kevin Feige Admits There Was An "Overabundance" Of Marvel Projects In Recent Years

07:23 - What's Going On Behind-The-Scenes Of "Blade" To Cause Delays?