Kevin Feige 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Interview
Marvel's Kevin Feige talks MCU delays, casting "Fantastic Four," "Spider-Man 4" and more.
Bringing "Deadpool 3" to life, "Spider-Man 4," Harrison Ford joining the MCU and "Blade's" delays: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige sat down to answer all our burning questions at the "Deadpool & Wolverine" press day. Watch as CinemaBlend's Managing Editor, Sean O'Connell dives into everything Marvel fans want to know about the future of the beloved franchise.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro/Competing With DC Tease
00:10 - What Kevin Feige Thinks Of The Leaked "Deadpool" Test Footage
01:01 - Who Is Earth 616's "Anchor Being" In The MCU?
01:20 - Why Kevin Feige Is Happy Marvel Is Only Releasing One Film In 2024
02:18 - The "Focus" Of The Fantastic Four Movie, According To Kevin Feige
03:28 - What It's Like Bringing Harrison Ford To The MCU In "Captain America 4"
04:29 - Why Spider-Man 4 Will ‘Probably’ Replace Jon Watts As Director
05:12 - Kevin Feige Talks James Gunn’s "Superman" And Competing With DC
06:16 - Kevin Feige Admits There Was An "Overabundance" Of Marvel Projects In Recent Years
07:23 - What's Going On Behind-The-Scenes Of "Blade" To Cause Delays?
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about video production, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or scheming over the video team's workflow, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-reading the Sarah J. Maas universe for the third time.