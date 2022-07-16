Kevin Jonas Gets To Do Something On ABC’s Claim To Fame He Hasn’t Done Since Camp Rock 2
By Sean O'Connell published
Never expected this.
When we mention The Jonas Brothers and things that they have done, it’s OK to ask, “Which brothers?” as well as “Which projects do you mean?” In addition to their natural careers as songwriters and musicians, the very famous Jonas family has branched out into television, movies, reality TV and more as their popularity grew, and with concert plans in the mix and gossip headlines surrounding their love lives, there’s always something “Jonas” for Pop Culture to comment on. That includes Claim to Fame, a new game show on ABC that teams Kevin Jonas with his younger brother, Frankie. And as CinemaBlend discovered, their team up for this new game show is the first time they have collaborated on ANY project since the 2010 musical comedy Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.
This is what Kevin Jonas explained to us during a press day for Claim to Fame, the new ABC game show that airs on Monday nights at 10 pm. We’ll get in to the ins and outs of the program, and its competition, in a moment, but as Kevin explained the concept of the show and his collaboration with Frankie, he put it into context by explaining:
The shows that Kevin Jonas was referring to would be This Old House Creates with Nick Jonas, as well as Joe Jonas’ stint on both The Righteous Gemstones with Danny McBride, or even Becoming a Popstar. The bottom line is that no matter the medium, the Jonas Brothers are staying busy within it. And they enjoy working together as much as possible. Joe spoke openly about how upset he was when the Jonas Brothers musical act temporarily broke apart in 2013. And Frankie appreciates being given proper credit for his contributions to the family’s fandom, despite once being known as the Bonus Jonas (a nickname for which Joe Jonas eventually apologized).
Family is a throughline for the game show Claim to Fame, which is why Kevin and Frankie Jonas co-host the competition. Every contestant on this initial season has a familial connection to a famous person. It could be their aunt, their uncle, their cousin… someone on the family tree accomplished something major. The contestants have to play games to try and guess everyone’s true identity, and unearth their claim to fame.
Want to play along? The show joins a slate of recently returning ABC programs, including the latest season of The Bachelorette, and Michael Strahan’s gig hosting The $100,000 Pyramid opposite a few of his favorite returning celebrity players. It’s a good time to love game shows, because ABC has you covered.
