Kevin Jonas Gets To Do Something On ABC’s Claim To Fame He Hasn’t Done Since Camp Rock 2

When we mention The Jonas Brothers and things that they have done, it’s OK to ask, “Which brothers?” as well as “Which projects do you mean?” In addition to their natural careers as songwriters and musicians, the very famous Jonas family has branched out into television, movies, reality TV and more as their popularity grew, and with concert plans in the mix and gossip headlines surrounding their love lives , there’s always something “Jonas” for Pop Culture to comment on. That includes Claim to Fame, a new game show on ABC that teams Kevin Jonas with his younger brother, Frankie. And as CinemaBlend discovered, their team up for this new game show is the first time they have collaborated on ANY project since the 2010 musical comedy Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam .

This is what Kevin Jonas explained to us during a press day for Claim to Fame, the new ABC game show that airs on Monday nights at 10 pm. We’ll get in to the ins and outs of the program, and its competition, in a moment, but as Kevin explained the concept of the show and his collaboration with Frankie, he put it into context by explaining:

We all have a special place in our hearts… it’s so funny, me, Joe and Nick in the last couple of months all hosted or did a show. Which all converged at the same time. Which never happens in our scheduling. But now we’re working on things together again, and doing shows and other things like that. But for me and Frankie, we haven’t really worked together for about 13 or 14 years. Going back now to Camp Rock 2. But it was really nice to work together. Being able to spend a little bit more time together as well, which we don’t always get with my work life and getting home to family takes us in different directions. And of course Frankie has so much that he’s doing on his own. And so it was really nice to be able to spend that dedicated time together.

The shows that Kevin Jonas was referring to would be This Old House Creates with Nick Jonas, as well as Joe Jonas’ stint on both The Righteous Gemstones with Danny McBride , or even Becoming a Popstar. The bottom line is that no matter the medium, the Jonas Brothers are staying busy within it. And they enjoy working together as much as possible. Joe spoke openly about how upset he was when the Jonas Brothers musical act temporarily broke apart in 2013. And Frankie appreciates being given proper credit for his contributions to the family’s fandom, despite once being known as the Bonus Jonas (a nickname for which Joe Jonas eventually apologized ).

Family is a throughline for the game show Claim to Fame, which is why Kevin and Frankie Jonas co-host the competition. Every contestant on this initial season has a familial connection to a famous person. It could be their aunt, their uncle, their cousin… someone on the family tree accomplished something major. The contestants have to play games to try and guess everyone’s true identity, and unearth their claim to fame.