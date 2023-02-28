La Brea Showrunner Previews 'Incredibly High Stakes' Of Season 2 Finale And Setting Up Season 3
How will La Brea resolve Gavin's vision? Can the survivors really get home? What about Levi's decision? Showrunner David Appelbaum opened up about the upcoming Season 2 finale!
The second season of La Brea will come to an end with a two-part finale, and all signs point toward a TV event that will deliver some answers while raising brand new questions. On the heels of Levi destroying the Lazarus building and seemingly ruining all chances of the survivors getting home, Gavin and Co. will find a reason for hope… with the possibility of deep despair. Showrunner David Appelbaum spoke with CinemaBlend ahead of the finale on February 28, and previewed the “incredibly high stakes” and how the two-parter will set the stage for what comes next.
As of the end of the penultimate episode (available streaming with a Peacock subscription), the survivors’ hopes of getting home are about as grim as they’ve been in some time, and that’s assuming that everybody who had been in Lazarus survives the explosion completely intact! The promo for the two-part finale reveals that they’ll get some hopeful news, however: there’s a second portal. While fans will have to tune in for all the details, David Appelbaum previewed how high the stakes are with this second portal in play:
“Will they be able to do that?” is a very big question heading into the final adventures of Season 2, especially considering how much La Brea fundamentally changed everything with the Season 1 finale! If that’s any kind of precedent of what could come of this finale's sky-high stakes as the 10,000 BC crew tries to get home, then fans won’t want to miss this two-parter. The series has already been renewed for Season 3, so the journey definitely isn't on the verge of ending. Appelbaum continued:
While Levi’s explosion was definitely the big cliffhanger of the penultimate episode, there are a lot of unanswered questions for many of the characters, and no guarantee that they’ll all live to make it to Season 3 in 10,000 BC. Ty seemingly lost his access to the treatment he needs for his cancer when Lazarus was destroyed, and he’s only one of the characters whose future may not be too bright if they don’t catch a break in the finale!
Although there will be some answers on the way in the two-parter, fittingly called “The Journey, Part 1” and “The Journey, Part 2,” the showrunner explained whether or not the Season 2 finale will tie off all the loose ends that are currently still dangling. David Appelbaum shared:
Change is on the way to 10,000 BC, for better or worse! It sounds like the episodes will leave fans on an exciting note heading into hiatus ahead of Season 3, although perhaps not as exciting in a good way for the characters. “Exciting” for them on this show in Season 2 can mean exploding towers and killer underground wasps, after all!
There is one major plotline that is going to get some resolution in the finale, but according to David Appelbaum, fans may not see it coming the way that it finally ends. He addressed how the two-part event will handle Gavin’s game-changing vision of Eve dying, saying:
Are we in for a self-fulfilling prophecy with the possibility that attempting to reach the new portal and return safely home will ultimately result in Eve’s death and the Harris family despairing? Gavin’s visions aren’t exactly a perfect science, and La Brea has two hours to resolve whether or not it’s possible to change what he saw… or if he correctly interpreted what he saw in the first place. We can only speculate for now, and Appelbaum seems to think that nobody will see it coming!
It’s not hard to believe that that fans will be surprised, because how many really could have predicted just a few episodes ago that Levi would successfully destroy Lazarus and ruin the hopes of getting home via that portal? That act seemed like a point of no return for Levi, but the story isn’t over yet. When asked if there’s any coming back for Levi after what he did in last week’s penultimate episode, the showrunner shared:
Well, even if all the details about how Season 2 of La Brea will end won’t be revealed until the episodes air, I think it’s safe to say at this point that fans are lucky to already know that Season 3 is guaranteed! It should be an eventful two hours of television, as you can see in the preview:
Tune in to NBC on Tuesday, February 28 at 9 p.m. ET for the two-hour Season 2 finale of La Brea, and check back with CinemaBlend for more from showrunner David Appelbaum. You can also find so post-La Brea viewing options for when March begins with our 2023 TV premiere schedule.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis.
