How La Brea's Fall Finale Cliffhanger Plays Into The Rest Of The Season, According To The Showrunner
What's next after that big scene?
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the La Brea Season 2 fall finale, “1988.” Read at your own risk!
La Brea fans have waited a long time to see how Season 2 would shake things up further as well as who would come out on top in the love triangle between Eve, Gavin, and Levi. For now, it seems like Gavin won, but before the estranged husband could truly celebrate heading back to 10,000 B.C. with his wife and children, he was hit with one of his pesky visions. This vision was quite concerning, as he seemed to see Eve unresponsive, and possibly even dead. On the heels of this troubling reveal, showrunner David Appelbaum offered some insight.
David Appelbaum is one of few people who can shed light on what's on the way for the second half of La Brea Season 2 when it premieres in the 2023 TV Schedule. Fans might be curious about what Gavin’s vision of Eve meant, and Appelbaum previewed its significance in the episodes to come to TVLine:
Notice that David Appelbaum referred to the vision as "Eve’s death," which is certainly interesting. Let’s be honest – it’s a common trope for shows to feature a character appearing as though they’re on death’s door with an out-of-context scene, only for them to be fine once everything plays out. That’s typically a pet peeve of mine for shows, but a fake-out would undoubtedly be welcomed by La Brea fans who don't want to lose Natalie Zea in the back half of the season.
While I’m still on the fence about whether or not La Brea will actually kill off Eve, it does seem like Gavin experiencing the vision will be enough to deliver some drama for fans. Hopefully, it’s the type of drama accompanied by some answers, because fans still have a lot of questions for Season 2 to tackle.
One thing La Brea fans have to appreciate is how the series once again channeled Lost with the Harris family deciding to re-enter 10,000 B.C. as a family. It definitely felt like a “back to the island” moment for the NBC series, though it remains to be seen whether or not that was a good or bad move.
Ultimately, Eve might figure out she was better off not returning, and maybe harbor some resentment towards Gavin for not being upfront with her about what he saw in the vision shortly before they jumped down the sinkhole. It looks like there’s still plenty of adventure ahead, and much for fans to look forward to in the new year when new episodes return.
La Brea will return to NBC with new episodes on Tuesday, January 31 with a two-hour premiere. The weeks following the fall finale present a perfect opportunity to binge everything that’s come before with a Peacock Premium subscription, just in case anyone needs a refresher on this wild story and all that’s happened thus far.
