Scarlett Johansson Reacting To Becoming The Highest-Grossing Actress At The Box Office After Jurassic World: Rebirth Is So Down To Earth

As many of us could’ve guessed, Scarlett Johansson is one of a handful of celebs that regularly rank as the highest grossing actors ever . For her, that’s largely thanks to her roles in the MCU but also kid-friendly hits like Sing. And with Jurassic World Rebirth’s release this summer, she officially became the all time highest grossing Hollywood star ever. After the crowning achievement, Johansson shares her incredibly humble thoughts on the matter.

As mentioned, the big record-breaking news hit post the 2025 movie release premiered in theaters this past July. With it, came the Lucy star sharing her down to earth perspective with Access Hollywood . Instead of boasting the feat, she believes it to be a temporary standing and is thankful to have such an array of exciting assignments. In addition to her personal investments, she’s pleased that everyone can make some money from the films, saying:

I’m sure it’s temporary, I try to remember that, it’s all temporary, I feel very fortunate to work on projects…where I feel like I’ve been able to challenge myself, where there is new things to learn and the fact that some of those movies all together can make a bunch of cash is great too! Keep the industry health!

What a grounded yet intentional way of looking at it, no wonder why she’s been an instrumental part in so many big productions. Johansson’s statement just makes me love her and her work even more. Also, it’s cool that she can find challenges and new moments on each set (including the scorpion riddled locations ) to educate herself further. The best part is, you can see this whole mentality reflected in any job she takes on.

And this quality of her flicks was common long before Jurassic World Rebirth hit number one at the box office. She’s one of those movie stars where it doesn’t matter if your favorite is among ScarJo’s best projects or cult classics (Ghost World lovers unite!) because they are all that good. As a fan, I’m excited to see her hit her new era in directing and what she’ll do with it.

Her lofty directorial debut, Eleanor the Great is out now and has gotten mixed reviews. Yet, the movie still seems to hold her sensibilities fully intact, as it explores matters of new adventures amid navigating grief. In my opinion, if this is her starting point behind the camera, the only way forward is up. Fingers crossed that another, even more popular, Johansson directed project isn’t too far down the road.

For now, Scarlett Johansson and her 2025 film successes have all been elevated with the additional title of being the highest-grossing actor in the world. Her practical insights to the big professional win make me want to go watch Jurassic World Rebirth all over again.

If you’d like to watch Rebirth you can at home with VOD services. Catch Eleanor the Great in some theaters near you. Or, if you’d like to dive into the whole dino franchise, stream the previous six flicks with a Peacock subscription.