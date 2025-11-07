Alexandra Daddario Just Got Real About Some Of Her Acting Choices And I Love The Honesty: ‘Sometimes I Take Jobs I Shouldn’t Because I Love Working.’

Throughout her career, Alexandra Daddario has had a wide range of roles on the big and small screens. She has starred in hit HBO shows, The White Lotus and True Detective, and she can currently be seen in AMC’s Mayfair Witches, which aired Season 2 on the 2025 TV schedule earlier this year. Now she’s getting real about some of her other acting choices, and I love her honesty.

While it seems like Daddario has been working nonstop, she did take a bit of a break after having her baby. Her first film back is the upcoming family drama Hershey, which is about the chocolate company of the same name. It might seem like an odd choice considering her recent filmography, but the actress told Elle that she just wanted to go back to work:

I was itching to go back to work. I really love working. You can see it in my film and television repertoire. Sometimes I take jobs that I shouldn’t take because I love working.

Daddario has had some pretty great roles over the years, but there have been some not-so-well-received ones as well, and I love how honest she is about it. While she didn’t name any specific projects, she has previously spoken out about her time on the Baywatch movie, where she played Summer Quinn. The actress said that the movie was a really sad time for her, pointing out how she was afraid her career was over after making a string of bad films.

Even though the movie was based on the incredibly popular TV series, it did not match its predecessor's success. That being said, she was still grateful for the experience, and it didn’t damage her career.

Unfortunately, due to some of these roles, though, Daddario has had to debunk a pretty outrageous rumor. People have said she’s a bad actress, but earlier this year, she clapped back at haters, saying that she’s done projects that “don’t showcase me in the way that I should be showcased.”

Obviously, not every role can be a winner, but Daddario made sure to mention that she’s been nominated for an Emmy for The White Lotus, and that wouldn’t have happened if she were a bad actress. She just loves acting so much that sometimes she takes on roles in projects that aren't the best.

These days, Daddario is staying as busy as ever. She is set to return as Rowan Fielding in the upcoming third season of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. She also has numerous projects in the works on top of Hershey, including the romance dramedy Happy Life with Ike Barinholtz. With her extensive filmography, she is not slowing down any time soon, regardless of whether a project fails. And it’s going to be exciting to see what else she works on, no matter how well it does.