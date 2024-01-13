Taylor Swift's Girl Squad Has Some Huge Names. Laura Dern Revealed What It's Like Having A 'Deep Friendship' With The Singer

Taylor Swift's girl gang is legendary, and it includes A-list names like Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone. Of course, this list also includes Laura Dern, whose friendship with the singer began in 2022 when she was asked to do a cameo in the “Bejeweled” music video . Obviously, the actress said yes, and you could see how much fun both artists had in the Cinderella-inspired project. Now, over a year later, the two powerhouses remain close friends, and the Jurassic Park star opened up about her “deep friendship” with The Eras Tour frontwoman.

As Taylor Swift released project after project last year and went on her historic North American leg of her Eras Tour, her celebrity pals were spotted in the audience, including Laura Dern. That proved their relationship went further than a cameo, and recently, the actress shared just how deep their friendship is as she told People :

It's one of my deep friendships and I love and admire her so much.

Continuing to gush about the pop star, Dern spoke about what she admires most about her pal. The Jurassic Park star said:

To find a friend amidst the creative, and she's a superpower... She's incredible. So that's been really fun.

Isn’t that the sweetest thing ever? And you better believe this love goes both ways. When Swift talked about becoming friends with a lot of the people she works with and Dern joining the cast of “Bejeweled” on The Tonight Show , her excitement was infectious. She kept referencing the actress as “Oscar-winner Laura Dern,” and then said:

She’s the coolest. She’s so funny. She’s another one of I’m like ‘Friend, you are my friend now.’

Like Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, who starred in All Too Well: The Short Film, and went on to be friends with Swift, Laura Dern was in the same boat. Last November, she was asked about working with Swift on the “Bejeweled” music video. During her chat with USA Today about what surprised her most about the collaboration, the Little Women star said:

Just that I’d meet a lifelong friend, which is a great honor.

Overall, it looks like these two love each other dearly, and Dern loves being recognized by Swifties and sharing her appreciation for the pop star with them. And she’s not the only one, as many of Swift’s famous friends have opened up about what it’s like having a relationship with one of the biggest artists in the world.

While Swift has been friends with Selena Gomez forever, and we’re all well aware that the “Anti-Hero” singer and Blake Lively are besties , lots of other very famous folk have spoken about hanging out with her too.

For example, like Dern, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy gushed about Swift , saying “she’s a very fun hang.” He also starred in All Too Well: The Short Film, and the two share a mutual friend in Ryan Reynolds.

Along with Levy, and many others, Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner have become quite close, as the pop star let the Game of Thrones actress stay in her apartment during her divorce from Joe Jonas. On top of that, they’ve also been seen out for dinner and at a Chiefs game together.

Many of Swift’s famous friends have spoken at length about how good a friend she is, and I think they’d all agree with Laura Dern’s kind words. Hopefully, we’ll get to see the Big Little Lies star work with the singer again, because they’re such a fun duo! In the meantime, I’ll be keeping my eye on that VIP tent at the Eras Tour to see if the actress shows up to jam out to the music of her pal again.