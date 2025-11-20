'The Intensity In Those Eyes!' Law & Order SVU Guest Star Shares What It’s Like To Be Interrogated By Peter Scanavino, And I Get It
Carisi is formidable in court for a reason.
Law & Order: SVU Season 27 will wrap its fall run in the 2025 TV schedule with the midseason finale on November 20, with plenty of high-stakes episodes to look back on ahead of the 2026 TV schedule return. One of the most intense has to be "Feed the Craving," which aired back in October with Poker Face alum Danielle MacDonald as a woman who initially seemed like a victim in need of help, only to end up on the stand in her own defense opposite Carisi. The guest star spoke with CinemaBlend about being interrogated by Peter Scanavino as the ADA.
MacDonald came to Law & Order: SVU as a longtime fan, sharing that she'd grown up watching the drama in Australia, and joining the cast for an episode was "like a teenage dream." The episode, which is available streaming now with a Peacock subscription, featured MacDonald's Natalie going from presenting herself as the victim of a horrifying crime to trying to defend herself in court opposite Peter Scanavino as Carisi. When asked if the emotion of the courtroom sequence as a fan was a challenge at all with her Australian accent vs. her New York character, the actress shared:
If Carisi seemed intense in this episode of Season 27, Natalie was lucky not to be facing him when he was still reeling from his PTSD-inducing experience in Season 26! He was back at his best after getting what Peter Scanavino described as a "wake-up call" from Benson. So, Danielle MacDonald was on the stand opposite Peter Scanavino going all-out with Carisi's prosecution, and Natalie was not cooperating. When I noted to the actress that it was easy to see why Carisi can get answers out of a witness, she responded:
Even with all the intensity of the courtroom interrogation, Danielle MacDonald had nothing but good things to say about her experience on Law & Order: SVU. She shared that it was "one of the quickest jobs" she's done because "everyone's super efficient" and "know what they're doing" to make "the set a really well-oiled machine."
With that sense of efficiency perfected on a show that's 27 seasons in (and counting, if Ice-T has his way), Danielle MacDonald shared that the long process of filming the courtroom sequences "didn't feel like it was too long at all." She went on:
"Feed the Craving" technically had an open ending on Natalie's story, so it's not impossible that Benson, Carisi, and the rest will face her again on SVU. Whether or not the episode was the end of her story, Danielle MacDonald's experience clearly lived up to her teenage dream of coming on the show as a fan.
As for fans watching from home, Law & Order: SVU enters its winter hiatus on November 20 following the fall finale, but will return with more episodes of Season 27 with the midseason premiere on Thursday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET, between Law & Order at 8 p.m. and the Season 2 premiere of The Hunting Party at 10 p.m., all on NBC. In the meantime, you can revisit earlier episodes streaming on Peacock.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.