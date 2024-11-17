‘I’ve Never Felt So Vulnerable’: Like Water For Chocolate’s Andrea Chaparro Talks Running Naked To Adapt Key Scene From The Beloved Mexican Novel
The Max series gets a steamy third episode.
SPOILERS lie ahead for Like Water For Chocolate Episode 3 “Quail With Rose Petals,” now streaming with a Max subscription.
Move over Bridgerton, because Like Water for Chocolate is making some series noise. A few weeks after the romance series debuted on the 2024 TV schedule, its delivered its steamiest episode yet on Max via its third installment. After the Spanish-language series grabbed me with its first two episodes, its third really leaned into its magical realism and spicy scenes. Everything heated up so much on “Quail With Rose Petals” that there was a literal fire involved. When CinemaBlend spoke to its leads about the latest episode, they recalled bonding over how “vulnerable” the experience was for them.
It’s been established on the show so far that Tita has the ability to convey her feelings through what she cooks and bakes in the kitchen. And, during Episode 3, she stirs up intense feelings of desire at her family’s lunch table when she makes a delectable quail with a rose petal sauce. Andrea Chaparro’s Gertrudis has a particularly strong reaction to the dish when it sends her running naked and into the arms of revolutionary captain Juan Alejandrez. During our interview Chaparro said this about filming the sequence:
As is the case in the novel, Tita’s erotic thoughts about Pedro, who has just married her sister, Rosaura, can be tasted in her latest cooking creation. And that leads Gertrudis to summon and then run into the arms of her own childhood crush. As one can imagine, filming the scene had Chaparro exposing a lot of his body to those on set, and whoever watched the show. At the same time, though, it sounds like she absolutely relished in the “free” feeling the character gets out of the scene.
The scene represents a famous moment in the novel, and it's a joy to see it realized for TV. Like Water For Chocolate’s Tita, Azul Guaita also chipped in about the scene, saying this:
While the dish has Gertrudis falling into the arms of a revolutionary, and therein joining the cause, Mama Elena explores her own repressed sexuality, and Rosaura finally consummates her marriage with Pedro later in the episode. On top of all that, Tita’s desire for Pedro remains in her imagination as a burning desire. We’ll have to see how Tita’s powerful cooking affects all who consume it when the next episode arrives on Sunday. But, for now, I'm going to continue to ruminate on the thoughtful sentiments that the actors shared about filming this week's sizzling hot episode.
Like Water For Chocolate is certainly shaping up to be one of the best Max TV shows for romance fans, so be sure to stream new episodes when they're released on Sundays. Also, learn about other upcoming book adaptations that you should keep an eye out for.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
As Wait For Law And Order: Organized Crime's Return Continues, I Love One Night Court Star's 'Full Circle' Idea For Christopher Meloni Joining Season 3
Elizabeth Olsen Wasn't On Set For Agatha All Along’s Wanda Body Scene, But I Was Shook When The Hair And Makeup Leads Told Me How They Made It Look Like Her