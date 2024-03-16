Netflix's Love Is Blind: 5 Contestants Who Have Succeeded In Big Ways Since Being On The Dating Show

Love is Blind remains an addictive treat for reality TV fans. The show has become an annual event that often descends into chaos. The dating series unites us because we can come together and judge the nerves and audacity of some of the contestants. The series started as a social experiment with the intention of matchmaking. Now, it thrives on drama, social media-ready moments, and more altar “I don’ts” than “I dos.” However, for romantic reality TV show fans, seeing whether the many contestants marry remains an important piece to the show’s appeal.

There isn’t currently a great track record with the contestants who marry, as it’s rare for more than two couples to say “I do” during any given season. However, the show has a pretty big success rate with the few participants who stay married for more than a year. Only a few couples from the "blind" dating show have divorced. That alone calls for celebration. I believe that the couples who are still married are success stories just for making it work, because it’s hard to maintain a marriage and even harder with the pressures of public attention and falling for someone in an unconventional way.

However, a few Love is Blind couples have, in fact, proven that love is blind, and help you succeed in big ways.

Lauren Speed And Cameron Hamilton (Season 1)

Lauren and Cameron may be the show’s most successful couple. They are the poster children for success on and off the series. Viewers were glued to their love story in Season 1. Some would even argue that Love is Blind wouldn’t have the same success without Cameron and Lauren falling in love. The couple represents the best the show has to offer and inspired others to audition.

Five-plus years later, Cameron and Lauren are still happily together. Making talk show appearances, creating their own YouTube channel, and renewing their vows are just a few major events from the couple’s post-LIB life. They even wrote a book together. The Hamiltons remain the perfect example of the show’s success. Their relationship has been solid and allowed them plenty of financial and experiential opportunities.

Amber Pike And Matthew Barnett (Season 1)

Amber and Barnett are the other couple from Love is Blind Season 1 to say “I do.” Unlike Lauren and Cameron, things didn’t go completely smoothly during their road to the altar, because a sort of love triangle occupied their story. Amber’s debt and some personality differences seemed like they could halt their marriage. Their relationship had so much going on that it became one of the main focuses of the Love is Blind Season 1 reunion. Despite everything, the couple continues to enjoy married life.

Barnett and Amber often travel, work out together, and enjoy many common couple activities. In 2023, they launched Mana Naturals, a CBD company, but it’s unclear if the company is still operating as of March 2024. Amber and Barnett proved that their love story may not have been picture-perfect, but it was the best one for them.

Alexa Alfia And Brennon Lemieux (Season 3)

Alexa and Brennon join Lauren and Cameron in that rare Love is Blind circle of couples who didn’t really have much drama during their season. By the Season 3 finale , most fans expected them to wed. A lot of attention was on Alexa and Brennon’s union because Alexa was the first plus-size contestant who made it to the proposal portion of the series. The lack of body diversity has been a major criticism of the show for years, especially because the series’ premise should ensure more diversity in looks and personalities.

Alexa and Brennon’s love story was exciting on its own but the plus-size representation made it even more of a celebratory event. The couple has recently embarked on an exciting chapter in their lives and love story. They are becoming parents, and Brennon and Alexa are the second Love is Blind couple to announce their pregnancy. They announced it to People in January 2024.

Zack Goytowski And Bliss Poureetezadi (Season 4)

Zack and Bliss have one of the most complicated Love is Blind stories. Zack originally picked someone else. However, once he realized his mistake, he asked Bliss for a second chance. The pair then pretty much built a solid foundation. Even people who wanted to judge Zack for his initial decision, couldn’t deny Bliss and his adorable relationship and love story.

In 2023, they achieved a Love is Blind first when the pair became the first couple to announce a baby. Bliss and Zack also made the announcement to People , in November 2023. Much of their recent social media content has been documenting the upcoming birth of their child. Zack and Bliss conquered a lot during their time on reality TV. Therefore, their journey to parenthood seems even more special and exciting.

Lydia Gonzalez And James “Milton” Johnson IV (Season 5)

Lydia and Milton were the only Love is Blind contestants from Season 5 to end up married. Their ability to overcome all the problems surrounding them, and not many in their actual relationship, made their romance riveting. Lydia initially worried about marrying Milton because of their age difference. Then Lydia’s ex was also in the pods. He was painting her as a bit of a stalker and someone with nefarious intentions. In the end, Lydia and Milton proudly walked down the aisle and committed to forever.

Years later, they remain happily together. The couple continues to build their life and enjoy their relationship. They aren’t the most public of the couples, but that seems to work best for them. This duo is an example of the best revenge being success. Lydia's portrayal on the show made her both a hero and a villain, but many believed that Milton was too young for marriage. They had a lot of criticism from audiences and fellow contestants.

The fact that they’re still together proves that they are the right partners for each other. Sometimes a big sign of success is just making it work.

Despite many obstacles on and off the show, these Love is Blind contestants have made their relationship work and achieved success. That success varies, because for some it’s the popularity they gained, while for others it’s proving their relationship works, and for many it’s using the platform of the show to better their lives, including finding the right partner.