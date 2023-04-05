Love Is Blind’s Bliss Has A Hilarious Way Of Describing Her ‘Ride Or Die’ Relationship With Chelsea

Some SPOILERS are ahead for Love Is Blind Season 4 , now streaming with a Netflix subscription .

While Love Is Blind is definitely all about the relationships that form and fall apart in the marriage experiment, it’s no secret that the contestants lean on each other throughout their seasons and form lasting friendships with one another. In fact, Season 2’s Deepti and Natalie just started a podcast together where they are talking about the latest season. And this season’s cutest gal pals are definitely Bliss and Chelsea!

In a sweet moment during the first few episodes of Season 4 , Bliss and Chelsea were getting emotional about their relationships in the pods while snuggled on a couch together with blankets and tissues. The pair basically made a pact that if things didn’t work out between their guys, they might get their own duplex and raise kids together. In CinemaBlend’s interview with Bliss, the Love Is Blind contestant spoke to their real-life friendship:

That's literally like exactly how our friendship is. We talk every single day. We see each other so often. Like I would totally like freeze our eggs, go have babies and then raise our kids together. Like that's such our vibe. Like she's like my ride or die. I love her so much. She's such a full person.

Bliss called the whole experience one full of “bonding” especially among the women in the pods. She also said despite the drama we saw on screen between her and Irina, everyone was “really respectful” of one another and there wasn’t much animosity beyond what we saw in the show. While Bliss and Chelsea may have somewhat of a Plan B in place between each other, she’s totally rooting for Chelsea and Kwame. In her words:

I think that their love story is really, really beautiful in its way and just, you know, hoping that all like works out.

Now, Bliss had an uncommon journey this season. Zack initially chose to propose to Irina instead of her, but when they got to Mexico, the pair were absolutely not well-suited for each other and they broke up. Zack then got back in contact with Bliss and they decided to get engaged.

As we look forward to this week’s episodes, we’ll have to see if Bliss and Zack are ready to say “I do” at the altar after all they’ve been through. During our interview, Bliss also explained more details about what we didn’t see in the pods , such as sharing when the pair said they loved each other prior to meeting face to face.