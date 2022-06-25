Marcel The Shell With Shoes On Star Jenny Slate Shares Thoughts On A Potential Sequel

2022 is filled with intriguing new movie releases , but few are as unique (or adorable) as A24’s Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. The film’s titular protagonist has not only charmed audiences with his cute exterior but also with his immense sincerity and endearing sense of adventure. Given that the film has already struck a chord with so many, it’s natural to wonder whether a sequel might be on the horizon. Well, Jenny Slate – who voices the character and served as a co-writer and producer on the comedy – has shared some thoughts on a follow-up.

Sequels belonging to any genre can be difficult to produce, especially when the original becomes incredibly popular. In one respect, it’s a blessing for someone to find themselves in such a position but, in another, it can be nerve-wracking to think about having to top your own work. But when it comes to Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Jenny Slate sounds eager to keep things going. The actress spoke with CinemaBlend’s Law Sharma during the film’s press day and confirmed that while nothing is set in stone, she’s hoping to tell additional stories with her diminutive character:

I do hope that we do more with the character of Marcel, because I love the very specific stories that come out of how he lives and what his world is like. And I think there's a lot more to explore there. But we don't have, like, a new script on hand or whatever, but I think I really hope that we have the chance to make more performances and more stuff with Marcel.

Fans of the miniature hero are sure to be pleased with the Sunlit Night star’s comments. Still, it sounds like she and her longtime collaborator, Dean Fleischer-Camp, don’t have anything set in stone just yet. One would think that given enough time, the creative duo would be able to come up with something, though. Plus, if the movie’s box office performance is as strong as the reviews it’s been getting , then A24 should have no problem greenlighting a sequel.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is adapted from the 2010 short film of the same name that was directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp and starred Jenny Slate in the titular role. The recently released movie sees the anthropomorphic protagonist, who lives with his grandmother, embark on a journey to find his family. And in the process of doing so, he receives help from a documentarian, who helps spread the word of the one-inch shell’s exploits.

One of the biggest reasons the movie works so well is that the voice actress does such fine work. The former Saturday Night Live star, who once penned a Looney Tunes script , absolutely shines in the role of Marcel. Sure, she’s voiced lovable characters in the past, including Big Mouth ’s Missy , but there’s just something so special about how she brings the lovable shell to life.

Hopefully, Jenny Slate and co. get to channel their sheer enthusiasm and love for the character into further adventures. The cinematic landscape is certainly full of heroes these days, but Marcel is one that it definitely needs.