Mayor Of Kingstown Added Edie Falco In A Role That Could Address A Season 3 Cliffhanger I Can't Stop Thinking About, But She's Not The Only A+ New Star
Big names are coming to Kingstown.
Some big names are making their way to Kingstown for Season 4, and we should all be getting excited. On the heels of Mayor of Kingstown’s senior season renewal and the announcement that production had started, major casting news has been revealed. Edie Falco, Laura Benanti and Lennie James are all joining the cast of this Paramount+ show, and I think the Nurse Jackie star’s role has the potential to address a major cliffhanger from last season.
Edie Falco Is Going To Play A New Warden In Kingstown
Jeremy Renner might lead Mayor of Kingstown, but some heavy hitters are coming to play in this next season. This includes Edie Falco, who has been cast as Nina Hobbs, the new warden at Anchor Bay. I cannot even begin to stress how big of a deal this is.
At the end of Kingstown Season 3, the warden, Kareem died. That left a major hole in the power structures of this prison town, and it left me wondering what would happen to the prison next. Falco coming in to lead this place is such an interesting choice, because I assume her character will have no previous ties to Mike since we've never heard of her before. Plus, I feel like she will have the potential to bring a totally new energy to the show.
Not only will her role likely address the cliffhanger regarding Kareem’s death, but it will also introduce a new dynamic in the town as Jeremy Renner’s Mike figures out how to work with her. Overall, I can’t wait to see how this plays out, and I think The Sopranos star has the potential to play a deeply impactful and entertaining character that could give our Mayor a run for his money.
However, she’s not the only exciting new face you’ll be seeing when you tune back in for new episodes with a Paramount+ subscription…
Laura Benanti And Lennie James Have Also Been Cast In Season 4 Of Mayor Of Kingstown
So many fantastic actors have joined Taylor Sheridan’s shows, and Mayor of Kingstown’s cast is no exception. With Jeremy Renner leading, the cast has also featured actors like Aiden Gillen – who played the big bad Milo – and Kyle Chandler – who played Renner’s on-screen brother. Now, the addition of Falco and Laura Benanti as series regulars and Lennie James having a series-long arc shows that this cast is one-upping itself again.
While Falco is set to play a warden, Lennie James will play a legendary gangster from Detroit named Frank Moses. That has me wondering if he’ll have ties to Bunny…or maybe he’ll be an entirely new challenge in Kingstown. No matter what though, I cannot wait to see The Walking Dead actor playing a big part in this series.
Adding to that, Laura Benanti is set to portray Cindy Stephens. She is a correctional officer who gets recruited to Kingstown. If you remember, during Season 3, there was a push to make the town and specifically its law enforcement and prisons less corrupt. I can’t help but wonder if the Life & Beth actress will play a part in that.
Overall, all this casting is thrilling because it's bound to cause big shifts in Renner's town. And it has me hoping that Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown premieres on the 2025 TV schedule, so we can see how these three address some of Season 3’s cliffhangers and fit into the ever-changing and fragile power structures of this town.
