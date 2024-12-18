Mayor of Kingstown Got Renewed For Season 4, And There's One Storyline I Need Jeremy Renner's Character To Be Involved In

While it took a few months for the news to come through, it’s finally official that the Mayor is still in office in Kingstown. Following its run on the 2024 TV schedule this summer, Paramount+ has renewed the Jeremy Renner-led Mayor of Kingstown for a fourth season. Now, as we start to anticipate Mike’s return and think about everything that went down in Season 3’s finale, I’ve realized there’s one storyline I need our leading man to be heavily involved in.

Mayor Of Kingstown Has Been Renewed For A Fourth Season

First, let’s go over the news we know. Mayor of Kingstown will be back for a fourth season, as Paramount+ announced on Instagram. The show’s account noted that “The Mayor is back in action,” and that Season 4 will be “coming soon.”

A post shared by Mayor of Kingstown (@mayorofkingstown) A photo posted by on

It’s unclear what exactly “soon” means. However, this show has maintained a fairly consistent release schedule (all things considered), so my guess is that we can expect the senior season to premiere sometime during the 2025 TV schedule . While that’s not for sure, Season 2 was released at the start of 2023, and despite Renner’s near-fatal snowplow accident , he was back at work in 2024 , and Season 3 came out during the summer – about a year and a half after its sophomore installment premiered. So, I feel like they'll get back to work sooner rather than later.

Plus, the show’s co-creator and Ian actor, Hugh Dillon, took to Instagram to post this enthusiastic message:

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN SEASON 4... WHO'S READY? 🔥🔥🔥

So, the man running the show is stoked to get back to work, and I imagine the cast is too. And that’s great news, because there’s one storyline I desperately need to see Renner’s character Mike address ASAP.

I Need Kyle’s Aresst To Be The No. 1 Priority For Jeremy Renner’s Character Mike

The end of Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 left me with several questions , however, the one at the top of my mind surrounds Mike’s brother Kyle and his arrest.

During the finale, there was a battle on the bridge, and the issue of over-violence in Kingstown came to a head. At this moment, Kyle’s co-worker Robert was pointing his gun at a presumed innocent man who had a child. When Taylor Handley’s character saw this happening, he yelled at his colleague to stop. When he didn’t, Kyle shot him – killing his co-worker.

(Image credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+)

The last time we saw Kyle he was being taken away in a cop car, presumably going to prison.

Immediately after Mike learned about this, he aggressively said they couldn’t hold his brother. He was so angry, and Ian was trying to calm him down. It’s safe to say Renner’s character was desperate at this moment, and I imagine that feeling will carry over into Season 4.

I want it to carry over too. I want to see Mike prioritizing his brother and his family first, and I can’t wait to see how he gets Kyle out of this jam. It’s an interesting flipping of roles, seeing as Mike was in prison at one point in his life, and now his (fairly) law-abiding brother is being locked up for something that arguably wasn’t the worst decision he’s made.

This storyline also serves as a needed breaking point for Kyle. Between being a new father while also losing his mother and his wife going through a traumatic experience during Season 3, he had a bunch of pent-up anger that was bound to explode. Now it has, and the after-effects are something I can’t wait to see. So, I really hope they’re the focal point of Season 4 and Renner’s storyline.