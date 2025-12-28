Mayor Of Kingstown’s Emotional Season 4 Ending Was Improvised By Jeremy Renner, And Taylor Handley Told Me The Story Behind It
What a moment!
Spoilers for the Season 4 finale of Mayor of Kingstown are ahead! Read with caution, and stream the show with a Paramount+ subscription.
Mayor of Kingstown has come to a close on the 2025 TV schedule, and unlike MOK’s Season 3 ending, Season 4 left us on a high(ish) note. Of course, since this is Kingstown, the ending was intense, dark and gruesome; however, it closed with a scene between Mike (Jeremy Renner) and Kyle (Taylor Handley) that was so loving I had to ask the cast about it. And during that discussion, I was pleasantly surprised to learn that Renner actually improvised it.
In the final moments of a brutal season of Mayor of Kingstown, Kyle, who was in prison for most of it, is finally out, and he gets to take Merle Callahan (Richard Brake) out. Rather than Mike taking out this season’s big bad, his little brother gets to do it, which makes sense considering Kyle was tormented by Merle all season in prison. Then, after it’s all over, the McLusky brothers hug on the train tracks and the season ends.
I was quite moved by this moment, and knew I had to ask Taylor Handley about it. I was surprised to learn that it was actually improvised by Renner, and the Kyle actor told me the story behind how it all happened, explaining:
The death of Merle really feels like a big moment of closure for Mike and Kyle. They’d both been dealing with the corruptness of the prison system for years, and over the course of four seasons, it’s led to a lot of death and destruction in their family.
Merle was one of the biggest pains for them. So seeing him dead and the two brothers walking away victorious was momentous. Then, having them share a hug on the train tracks after it was all over felt perfect. They could finally breathe.
Initially, it wasn’t scripted that way, though. In fact, that hug was improvised by Renner, and Handley described what it was like to play all that out with him, saying:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year
Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+, including Mayor of Kingstown.
In the moment, you can see Kyle kind of let go and lean into his brother as they share a hug. Considering everything he’d specifically been through this season, it was particularly impactful.
Handley explained that to me as well. He noted that Mike hugging his character was exactly what he needed, and he was glad his co-star thought of it. In his words:
After a season that saw power shift in Kingstown with the new warden and power players, like Merle, trying to cause chaos, it was nice to finally see the McLusky’s get some closure. They deserve it after all these seasons filled with death and destruction.
So, I’m happy this great Paramount+ show ended on a high note (or at least high by Kingstown standards), and now I’m curious to see how Mike and Kyle’s story continues if Mayor of Kingstown gets a fifth season.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.