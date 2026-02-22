Will The Night Agent Return For Season 4? Gabriel Basso Gave Me One Crumb He Really Wants The Show To Follow

Warning: SPOILERS for The Night Agent Season 3 are ahead!

The Night Agent Season 3 has arrived to the 2026 TV schedule, and it ends on a much more optimistic note for Gabriel Basso’s Peter Sutherland compared to the previous two seasons. With so many of the plot threads also wrapped up, it’s unclear if Netflix will greenlight The Night Agent Season 4 or end the show now. Basso shared his thoughts with CinemaBlend on where things could from here with The Night Agent, as well as revealed one crumb he’d like to like to see the show follow if it keeps going.

Towards the end of my recent conversation with Basso, which included him clarifying where things stand with Peter and Rose Larkin, I asked the actor if he would be content with where Season 3 left off with his character if The Night Agent doesn’t continue, or if there are other things he’d like to explore. Basso started off by saying:

I think, judging by how people have received the season so far, which has been pretty positive, I would be happy leaving it here, and not just with the job security aspect. I think Peter's story in that way, from 1 to 3 right now, has been told, and if we're going to introduce new questions, I would like it to be additive, make the story more sort of impactful for people as opposed to just compulsively making one.

Jacob Monroe is dead and no longer able to blackmail Peter. President Hagan preemptively pardoned himself and his wife for their now-public crimes before leaving the White House, so Peter doesn’t need to worry about any Oval Office-sanctioned assassins coming after him. The future’s never looked brighter for the character, and that’s emphasized by him rediscovering the type of ice cream he enjoyed as a kid when he visited the beach with his mother. If this is the end of the road for The Night Agent, Gabriel Basso would be content with that.

However, after I mentioned the tease of Aiden Mosley sharing with Peter that he has a new partner in mind for him whenever he resumes his Night Action duties, Basso told me how he’d like to see a not-so-friendly face from the past return to the Netflix subscription-exclusive series:

I also want him to kill Wick. I feel like Wick from Season 1 has been out there just being a criminal still. It's like, dude, hunt that guy down.

For those who need a refresher, Gordon Wick was the CEO of Turn Lake Industries who was allied with Diane Farr and Vice President Redfield. While the latter two were arrested for their crimes, we never learned what happened to Wick. So I agree that Gabriel Basso that if we get The Night Agent Season 4, revisiting that villain would be a good use of time. Honestly though, I just want to know who Mosley wants to pair Peter with, especially if it’s someone we already know. Oh yeah, and he should reunite with Rose after she sat out this latest season.

Should The Night Agent does return for a fourth season, Deadline reported last November that the show secured a $31.6 million tax credit to relocate to Los Angeles. So if the idea of Peter Sutherland fighting bad guys in the City of Angels appeals to you, cross your fingers for that renewal. We’ll let you whatever Netflix decides to do.