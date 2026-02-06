The Night Agent’s Showrunner Didn’t Write Any Season 3 Episodes, But His Two Reasons Why Make A Lot Of Sense

If you have a Netflix subscription and are looking for something to enjoy from the action genre, you’re in luck. The Night Agent Season 3 premieres on the 2026 TV schedule in a couple weeks, reuniting us with Gabriel Basso’s Peter Sutherland a little over a year after Season 2 left him in a precarious position. As with the previous two seasons, creator Shawn Ryan served as the showrunner for this latest batch of episodes. Unlike those previous seasons, however, Ryan didn’t write any of The Night Agent Season 3’s episodes, though he gave two reasons why this didn’t happen.

Previously, Ryan wrote the first two episodes of The Night Agent’s first season solo and the third episode with Munis Rashid, then wrote the Season 2 premiere. Regarding his lack of writing credits on Season 3, he told Deadline that this was due to both his schedule and wanting to look out for the other members of the show’s writing staff, explaining:

There are a couple answers. One is just time management. Two, I will just tell you honestly, I care a lot about my writing staff. I asked for a big writing staff because the writers on my show, they produce their episodes, and if I take an episode that’s taking the episode away from somebody on staff. I work on an overall deal, so I actually don’t make any more money if I write an episode, whereas if they write episode, it adds to their salary. So it’s a little bit me looking out for my writing staff and giving them the opportunities for those script fees, and part of it’s just time management on my part.

That’s awfully kind and generous of Shawn Ryan. As the man in charge of The Night Agent, he already has enough duties to tend to, but more importantly, writing episodes doesn’t mean he gets paid extra. The other writers, on the other hand, do get paid more money, so it was easy enough for Ryan to fully hand off that aspect of his job to them so they could be more financially benefitted. Besides, as showrunner, it’s not like he still didn’t have the final creative word on what happened in The Night Agent Season 3, continuing:

There was not very much time between Season 2 and 3; I was still heavily doing post work on 2 while we were writing Season 3. And I have a lot of faith and trust in my writers. I don’t feel like the ego that I need to have a credited episode. I polish and rewrite what I want, so I feel like I get to have my creative say without insisting on an episode.

The Night Agent premiered on March 23, 2023 and was so successful that Netflix renewed it for a second season. However, in part due to the writers and actors strikes, Season 2 didn’t arrive until January 23, 2025. Netflix handled things differently with Season 3, greenlighting it four months before the Season 2 premiere, allowing it to hit the streamer a little over a year later. It hasn’t been announced yet if Season 4 is in the cards, but if it does get announced, maybe Shawn Ryan will be able to carve some time out to write at least one episode and leave the rest to his team.

The Night Agent Season 3 hits Netflix on Thursday, February 19. Although Luciane Buchanan won’t be back as Rose Larkin, Gabriel Basso will be joined again by familiar faces Fola Evans-Akingbola, Amanda Warren, Ward Horton, Albert Jones and Louis Herthum. The lineup of new cast members includes Genesis Rodriguez, David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, Callum Vinson and Suraj Sharma.