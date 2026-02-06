The Night Agent’s Showrunner Didn’t Write Any Season 3 Episodes, But His Two Reasons Why Make A Lot Of Sense
This was thoughtful of him.
If you have a Netflix subscription and are looking for something to enjoy from the action genre, you’re in luck. The Night Agent Season 3 premieres on the 2026 TV schedule in a couple weeks, reuniting us with Gabriel Basso’s Peter Sutherland a little over a year after Season 2 left him in a precarious position. As with the previous two seasons, creator Shawn Ryan served as the showrunner for this latest batch of episodes. Unlike those previous seasons, however, Ryan didn’t write any of The Night Agent Season 3’s episodes, though he gave two reasons why this didn’t happen.
Previously, Ryan wrote the first two episodes of The Night Agent’s first season solo and the third episode with Munis Rashid, then wrote the Season 2 premiere. Regarding his lack of writing credits on Season 3, he told Deadline that this was due to both his schedule and wanting to look out for the other members of the show’s writing staff, explaining:
That’s awfully kind and generous of Shawn Ryan. As the man in charge of The Night Agent, he already has enough duties to tend to, but more importantly, writing episodes doesn’t mean he gets paid extra. The other writers, on the other hand, do get paid more money, so it was easy enough for Ryan to fully hand off that aspect of his job to them so they could be more financially benefitted. Besides, as showrunner, it’s not like he still didn’t have the final creative word on what happened in The Night Agent Season 3, continuing:
The Night Agent premiered on March 23, 2023 and was so successful that Netflix renewed it for a second season. However, in part due to the writers and actors strikes, Season 2 didn’t arrive until January 23, 2025. Netflix handled things differently with Season 3, greenlighting it four months before the Season 2 premiere, allowing it to hit the streamer a little over a year later. It hasn’t been announced yet if Season 4 is in the cards, but if it does get announced, maybe Shawn Ryan will be able to carve some time out to write at least one episode and leave the rest to his team.
The Night Agent Season 3 hits Netflix on Thursday, February 19. Although Luciane Buchanan won’t be back as Rose Larkin, Gabriel Basso will be joined again by familiar faces Fola Evans-Akingbola, Amanda Warren, Ward Horton, Albert Jones and Louis Herthum. The lineup of new cast members includes Genesis Rodriguez, David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, Callum Vinson and Suraj Sharma.
