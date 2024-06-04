‘If We Had Murder In Anyone But You, I Think It Would Have Really Changed The Whole Vibe’: Glen Powell On His Hit Rom-Com And His New Netflix Movie
That definitely would have been a twist.
There are plenty of reasons why actor Glen Powell’s films have been shattering box office records. He’s talented, charismatic, has marvelous chest hair, and, of course, he’s an absolute smoke show. With these powers combined, it’s no surprise that the man has starred in two romantic comedies being released less than six months apart, with Anyone But You and Hit Man, the latter of which will be exclusively streamable with a Netflix subscription. Is this due to the circumstances surrounding this stage in Powell’s career, is it simply coincidental, or is it a concerted effort on Powell’s part? According to the actor, it may not be fair to compare the two films at all, as they exist in entirely different universes.
I caught up with Powell to talk about Hit Man, which he also wrote with iconic filmmaker Richard Linklater. When I compared the two films, he said this:
Welp, I guess there’s egg on my face. Nobody puts Powell in a box! I’m kidding, of course, as the actor handled the line of questioning with grace, giving me a taste of that trademark charm, as you can see in the video at the top of this article.
Truthfully, labelling Hit Man as a rom com is debatable. Sure, there’s romance and comedy, but is that relationship the primary focus of the film? Probably not. Hit Man is about a CIA operative who sets up sting operations to catch folks who are trying to hire contract killers, which I think we can agree is, at the very least, slightly different from the premise of the Sydney Sweeney-led feel good flick. In fact, the lack of murder might be what truly sets them apart, as Powell cheekily extrapolated:
So it seems that Glen Powell had bigger plans than simply bringing romantic comedies back to box office glory, as he also has enormous respect for Richard Linklater’s vision. The respect goes both ways, as the director compared Powell’s ambition to that of Ben Affleck’s after the two worked together on Everybody Wants Some!!. That’s now two projects they’ve completed, and hopefully there’s more to come and leads to them becoming one of those legendary Hollywood duos.
You can see Hit Man in select theaters now and on Netflix June 7! With Anyone But You also living on the streamer, you can get a double-dose of romantic Powell on the 2024 Netflix schedule. Just remember, they are still very different films. As the Summer of Powell grows closer, we here at CinemaBlend will certainly keep you updated.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.