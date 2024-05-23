I Finally Watched Anyone But You On Netflix, And I'm Mad No One Told Me How Silly It Was

Romantic comedies are a tried and true genre in the film world, and every once in a while one becomes a wild success. One of the best rom-coms to arrive recently is Anyone But You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. I finally was able to watch it thanks to it streaming with a Netflix subscription, and why did no one tell me how silly this movie was?

The trailers for Anyone But You highlighted the attractiveness of its stars, and made it seem like a really sex romp. This may be due to the rumors of Sweeney and Powell's romantic connection, which they fed into to help buid anticipation for the movie. And it's for this reason that I had no idea that the actual contents of Anyone But You is often super silly, especially concerning its supporting cast.

Anyone But You's cast was tasked with making an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. The Bard's comedies are often over the top and silly, and the cast really rises to the occasion, especially the supporting players who are trying to get Bea and Ben together. And I wish that the marketing leaned more on just how over the top the movie gets at points.

(Image credit: Sony)

There have been countless modern movie adaptations of Shakespeare's works over the years, but few have leaned into the tone of the plays like Anyone But You. Instead of simply putting a modern spin on things like 10 Things I Hate About You, Sydney Sweeney's movie features the full list of characters, whose quest to pair the two protagonists play out in silly, over-the-top fashion.

Ever since its release, fans have been wondering if an Anyone But You sequel might be coming down the line. This might be somewhat tricky, as there is no sequel to Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. As such, the writers would have to craft a new project, and find a way to utilize the same ensemble of actors.

Personally, I'd rather see Sweeney and Powell's follow-up be a different Shakespeare adaptation, rater than a sequel to Anyone But You. It definitely seems like the pair of actors are eager to reunite on screen, with Powell comparing his collaborative relationship with Sweeney to Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Could this simply be the start to a long rom-com relationship? Only time will tell, but hopefully whatever they work on next has the same campy appeal as Anyone But You. Bring back silly romantic comedies, you cowards!

Anyone But You is streaming now on Netflix, and is also available digitally and on Blu-ray. While we wait for sequel news, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the theater.