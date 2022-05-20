Netflix’s Love On The Spectrum Skips The Typical Dating Show Drama For Two Specific Reasons
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
Showrunner Cian O'Clery shares the details.
From The Bachelor franchise to Netflix’s recent success with dating shows like Love Is Blind, the romantic subgenre of reality TV has sometimes been deemed a guilty pleasure and the center of wine nights by its viewers. Those shows are fun, and a lot of times not because of the actual love connections, but because it’s so dang entertaining to see contestants go through the process of dating multiple people on television with cameras on them. But Love On The Spectrum U.S. is enjoyable for a very different reason.
Love On The Spectrum is a dating show, but not really in the traditional sense of the phrase. Dating occurs, but there’s no impossible deadline to get married, a random paradise for its single men and women to converse in, or explosive fights. As showrunner Cian O’Clery calls it, Love On the Spectrum is a docu-dating series. He and the other filmmakers behind the scenes match up its subjects, but it’s so not the drama.
When CinemaBlend spoke to O’Clery about the latest series, the showrunner shared why Love On the Spectrum is different (and a lot more sweet and wholesome) than your average dating show. In his words:
Love on the Spectrum follows a handful of autistic people looking to make a genuine connection with another person. Some of them find that, while others come away from the experience with a new experience that contributes to their path to partnership. You know, more like life works?
Cian O’Clery shared that he wanted to make the Netflix series to bring more awareness to the Autism community and challenge stereotypes after Hollywood has depicted autistic people in some tropey ways. While he certainly understands the popularity of a show like Love Is Blind (which was actually the step in the right direction for dating shows), he loved the idea of doing a series without that element of melodrama. O’Clery shared how it works:
Love On The Spectrum got its start as an Australian reality series, with seasons that came out in 2019 and 2021 with a Netflix subscription. The newest season is the first to be set in the United States and features people from many walks of life and carrying different ideas and experiences around dating. You can check out all six episodes of the trending Netflix series on streaming now and stay tuned on CinemaBlend for more exclusive interviews.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.