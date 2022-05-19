Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 19, 2022

It is always a joy to find something new appearing on one of the Netflix Top 10 lists in the U.S, whether it is the sight of an old favorite movie that brings back a warm memory or a new Netflix original TV show (or TV special) that just debuted within the last few days that you figured you would wait to see how popular it became before checking out. Well, we have seen both of these sorts of events happen this week and the developments we are seeing today should be enough to hit you where you crave nostalgia or give you an idea of what you could binge next. See for yourself in our breakdown of what is trending on Netflix for Thursday, May 19, 2022 below.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 19, 2022

I know that this is not a particularly popular opinion, but I actually enjoyed director Tim Burton’s version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory from 2005 - especially for its magnificent aesthetic - which is why I thought it was cool to see it enter the Top 10 Movies on Netflix in the U.S. at the bottom slot yesterday and even more amused to see it move up a couple a spots on the list on May 19, 2022. Moving up one spot on the list from yesterday is the new animated Marmaduke movie and the modern action favorite Den of Thieves while Spanish comedy The Perfect Family and Best Picture Oscar winner Forrest Gump have each fallen just a couple of places. However, Senior Year still reigns supreme and is, once again, followed by Our Father, Borrego, and Operation Mincemeat as Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore also remains in ninth place.

1. Senior Year

2. Our Father

3. Borrego

4. Operation Mincemeat

5. Marmaduke

6. Den of Thieves

7. The Perfect Family

8. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

9. Happy Gilmore

10. Forrest Gump

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 19, 2022

While the changes on the Top 10 Movies list were relatively minor today, there are plenty of noteworthy updates to report on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. for May 19, 2022, such as Ozark losing the second place spot behind The Lincoln Lawyer for the first time since last weekend to the latest episode of competitive reality series The Circle. Also, international Netflix exclusive Who Killed Sara? has entered the ranks in fourth place after its third season dropped yesterday, as did the first season of Netflix’s U.S. version of the romantic docuseries Love on the Spectrum, coming in seventh place. Down one spot is Bling Empire while Katt Williams’ new Netflix original comedy special World War III, Canadian import Workin’ Moms, and Starz’s Outlander are all down three as Cocomelon has dropped to tenth and Welcome to Eden and Grace and Frankie have moved on completely… for now, at least.

1. The Lincoln Lawyer

2. The Circle

3. Ozark

4. Who Killed Sara?

5. Bling Empire

6. Katt Williams: World War III

7. Love on the Spectrum U.S.

8. Workin' Moms

9. Outlander

10. Cocomelon

Will some of the new Netflix original movies and TV shows coming out this week make their way onto a future Top 10 list? We will be here to give you the scoop on what is trending on the platform when the time comes (so, in other words, tomorrow).

