Never Have I Ever’s Ramona Young And Lee Rodriguez Share Their Most Meaningful Fan Interactions

From the silly narration from John McEnroe to the goofy yet heartfelt journey Devi Vishwakumar goes on, Never Have I Ever has been a crowd-pleaser since Season 1. While its classic comedy nature is one of the big reasons it’s been such a success, the series also has a diverse cast of actors giving lots of folks an opportunity to see themselves represented on screen in a way they might not have before. Thinking about that, and with the final season of the show rapidly approaching on the 2023 TV schedule , we decided to ask the cast of Never Have I Ever about their most meaningful fan interactions, and Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez shared theirs from throughout the show’s four-season run.

For Lee Rodriguez, who plays Fabiola, some of her most meaningful moments with fans were inspired by her character’s journey coming out. Throughout the series, Fabiola is seen figuring out her sexuality, and in Season 1 she comes out to her family and friends.

As the seasons progressed she dated a few people, and was with Addison at the end of Season 3. Seeing her love life flourish, like many of the couples on NHIE , and being able to witness her evolution into an incredibly confident young woman in Season 4 of Never Have I Ever is inspiring. Speaking to these ideas, Rodriguez explained a common reaction she gets from those who love the show, saying:

I mean, I think anytime I'm told that Fabiola’s storyline inspired them to come out or feel seen or just how much the character means to them, I think that's always so powerful to me. And it just, you know, goes to show how important characters like Fabiola and characters in the rest of the show are so important to see on screen.

When it comes to interactions Ramona Young has had with fans about Elanor, she gave a touching answer about the power of seeing someone who looks like you on screen. As an Asian-American actress, she spoke about how impactful it is to see a “doppelganger,” or someone who looks like you, on screen. In her words:

Every once in a while I'll get a comment or a tag that's like ‘Hey, you look exactly like Ramona, this actress looks just like you.’ And every time I hear that I’m somebodies doppelganger I feel warm and fuzzy inside. I didn't really get that growing up. So seeing people say that, and being able to have a doppelganger. I'm like, it makes me feel great.

As someone who is around the same age as Rodriguez and Young, I totally feel where they’re coming from. When I was young, while representation was on the rise, there really wasn’t much of it. Especially when it came to seeing people of color and characters who are part of the LGBTQ+ community on screen. Never Have I Ever, while not the first, is a fantastic example of great representation in not just a YA TV show, but just a series in general, which was proven again by these lovely reactions from fans.