There's One Dark Side Of The Ring Story The Creator Really Wants To Tell But Hasn't Because Of The Family's Wishes

News
By published

This episode would become an instant classic.

Mike Awesome at ECW: One Night Stand 2005
(Image credit: ECW)

Since its inception more than a half-decade ago, Dark Side of the Ring has chronicled the lives, careers, and legacies of some of professional wrestling’s most notorious figures, events, and controversies. Though the show’s sixth season is now out on the 2025 TV schedule, bringing even more incredible and incredibly traumatic stories to viewers, there are also some stories its creators might never get to tell for one reason or another.

Ahead of the Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 premiere, which started with a breakdown of the infamous Hell in a Cell match at King of the Ring 1998, I sat down with co-creator Evan Husney to talk about the good, the bad, and the ugly of the sport. During our chat, I asked if there was one wrestler in particular he always wanted to cover but couldn’t, and he was quick to point out an ECW legend:

I grew up a huge fan of Mike Awesome. … That’s one I feel very strongly and very strong and very passionate about; it would be an amazing episode of the show.

For those not familiar with him, Mike Awesome, born Michael Lee Alfonso, could be described as the ultimate wrestler thanks to his physicality, agility, and brutality in the ring. Over the years, he made a massive impact in promotions like FMW and AJP in Japan as well as U.S.-based companies like WCW and WWE. However, a large chunk of wrestling fans who knew and loved the six-foot-six heavyweight will remember Awesome from his various runs in ECW throughout the mid and late 1990s.

When discussing the late wrestler, who took his own life in February 2007 when he was just 42 years old, Husney told me Awesome was always someone he loved watching, especially when it came to his legendary series of matches against Masato Tanaka during his ECW days (their match at One Night Stand 2005 is the stuff of legend).

While Husney has long wanted to highlight Awesome’s career and legacy on Dark Side of the Ring and champion his successes to those who didn’t see him wrestle, he won’t do an episode without the family getting on board. And therein lies the problem.

I understand the circumstances surrounding his passing are deeply traumatic and it's not something that the family – and I don't know this for sure – but I surmise that to the family, this is very difficult for them to talk about. And it feels wrong to do that story without them. So we've just respected their wishes. And that happens, it just happens where you try to get the people you want; and many other shows would just go ahead with it anyway. And we just feel like it's not right. So we'd rather not do it than do it half-assed, you know?

As much as I would love to see an episode about Awesome’s career and his incredible career in Japan and the United States, I have to agree with Husney’s decision to hold off on an episode until the family is ready to speak. Considering that the show has made a point of handling difficult topics like this with a deep level of concern in the past, it makes total sense.

Only time will tell if Evan Husney and his team will get to make that episode about Mike Awesome, but there are still plenty of great stories to check out when Dark Side of the Ring airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on Vice TV.

TOPICS
Philip Sledge
Philip Sledge
Content Writer

Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews
Kate Mulgrew in Dope Thief.

I Legit Snorted Out My Drink During That Slap In Episode 3 Of Dope Thief, And Kate Mulgrew Talks About That Hilarious Moment With Brian Tyree Henry

Shawn Hatosy as Chief Reid and Jason Beghe as Hank Voight in Chicago P.D. Season 12

'It's Gotta Go Somewhere': Chicago P.D. Star Broke Down Chief Reid's Big Reveal, And I'm Ready For Voight To Finally Make His Move
Sean Bean on Game of Thrones

Sean Bean Reacts To All Those Memes About Him Dying Onscreen
See more latest
Most Popular
Sean Bean on Game of Thrones
Sean Bean Reacts To All Those Memes About Him Dying Onscreen
John Cena and Ric Flair split image
Ric Flair Found Out About John Cena's Viral Jab, And He Did Not Hold Back: ‘I Got News For John: They’ve Been Trying To Get Rid Of The Woo For 50 Years'
June dressed as a Martha in The Handmaid&#039;s Tale Season 6 trailer
I’ve Been Waiting For The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6, And The Showrunner’s ‘Rebellion’ Comments Have Me Fired Up
Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) talks to Tony Stark in Iron Man 3
A Fan Asked Gwyneth Paltrow To ‘Be Honest’ And Reveal If She’ll Return To The MCU. What She Had To Say Ahead Of The New Avengers Movies
Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother
While Rewatching How I Met Your Mother’s Pilot, Josh Radnor Was Apparently ‘Yelling’ At One Particular Scene (And I Feel His Pain)
Ben Affleck photographed with iced coffees on the street
Ben Affleck Finally Explains Why There’s All Those Photos Of Him Running Around With Dunkin’ Donuts, And I Find His Divorce Comparison Honestly Refreshing
Kate Mulgrew in Dope Thief.
I Legit Snorted Out My Drink During That Slap In Episode 3 Of Dope Thief, And Kate Mulgrew Talks About That Hilarious Moment With Brian Tyree Henry
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast
‘I’d Love It’: One Guardians Of The Galaxy Star Is Down To Return To The MCU For The Avengers
Shawn Hatosy as Chief Reid and Jason Beghe as Hank Voight in Chicago P.D. Season 12
'It's Gotta Go Somewhere': Chicago P.D. Star Broke Down Chief Reid's Big Reveal, And I'm Ready For Voight To Finally Make His Move
Chris Farley in Tommy Boy
Chris Farley’s Physical Comedy In Tommy Boy Was Top-Notch, But One Moment He Got Whacked ‘In The Face’ Was Too Close For Comfort