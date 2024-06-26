Paul Walter Hauser Went After Vin Diesel For His Unprofessional Behavior On Set

Professionalism. It goes a long way in Hollywood. You can make more friends in the industry by being a professional. Tom Hanks told CinemaBlend’s official podcast ReelBlend that he has two mandates on every set he runs: Be on time, and know the lines. That’s it. That’s how you make Tom Hanks happy. On the flip side, you can make enemies by not behaving on set. The Rock made headlines recently for some of his behavior on set, leading to complications for production teams, co-stars, and the like. And now we’re hearing more about Vin Diesel, courtesy of Inside Out 2 performer Paul Walter Hauser.

We spoke with Paul Walter Hauser, who voices Embarrassment in the massively successful Pixar sequel , as part of the Inside Out 2 press day. And when we made a comparison between Hauser and Vin Diesel, who famously lends his voice to the character of Groot, Hauser immediately pushed back. Here, watch for yourself:

We rarely get this kind of candid talk at a press junket. Hollywood is a small town, and there’s a hierarchy that exists, for better and for worse. Celebrities usually tow the line, and say nice things about people. You never know who you might get the chance to work with down the line. But Paul Walter Hauser, who is doing extremely well for himself with his upcoming roles, didn’t mind burning the Vin Diesel bridge by sharing his thoughts on the actor’s prevalent on-set reputation. The best part of the above video is the look of surprise on Inside Out 2 co-star Lewis Black’s face as Hauser tells CinemaBlend:

Please don’t say that! I like to think I’m on time. And approachable. Sorry, I love people, but when I hear stories about Hollywood actors who get paid really well and mistreat people, I out them constantly. And it’s a blast.

There have been rumors regarding Vin Diesel’s on-set behavior over the years, with most of it attributed to the timetable he keeps. I can even speak from experience that if you participate in a Vin Diesel press day, you can expect to go longer than usual as you wait for the A-lister to conduct business. So I’m not totally shocked by the words that are coming out of Paul Walter Hauser’s mouth.

As mentioned, though, Hauser doesn’t need a role in Fast Whatever, because he’s got several exciting projects on his own horizon. He will return to the world of Cobra Kai for the show’s sixth and final season. He has been cast in an undisclosed role for Fantastic Four, the highly anticipated Marvel Studios project. And he has been tapped to play the legendary comedian Chris Farley in a planned biopic. I doubt we’ll hear any gossipy stories about Hauser’s behavior on the sets of those movies. Because if you are prepared to throw stones, don’t live in a glass house, right?