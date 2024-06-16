With a part in the Fantastic Four cast , the starring role in the new Chris Farley biopic , and so many other things on the way, Paul Walter Hauser is about to be everywhere. But, before one of the most interesting and talented actors on the planet kicks off the next stage of his career, which will hopefully include more wrestling appearances , we thought it would be fun to look back at some of his best film and TV appearances from over the years.

From some of the best Spike Lee movies to a couple of great Apple TV+ original series , and so much more, there was a lot to choose from, but we think we covered all the bases in terms of comedy, drama, and some downright terrifying characters. Here are the best Paul Walter Hauser movies and TV shows and how to watch them.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Black Bird (2022)

Paul Walter Hauser won a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy for his take on convicted serial killer Larry Hall in the 2022 Apple TV+ limited series, Black Bird, a show so good and twisted even Stephen King was a fan . At times terrifying and others sympathetic, Hauser’s performance brings so much out of the story about Jimmy Keane (Taron Egerton) a convicted drug dealer sent to prison in hopes of getting Hall to confess to committing some heinous crimes. But, it proves to be much more complicated than that.

Stream Black Bird on Apple TV+.

(Image credit: Neon)

I, Tonya (2017)

Though Hauser had been around a while by the time he appeared in Craig Gillespie’s I, Tonya, his portrayal of Shawn Eckardt helped take the actor to the next level. Tonya Harding’s (Margot Robbie) bodyguard and one of the ringleaders of the plot to take out Nancy Kerrigan (Caitlin Carver), Eckardt is both a menacing figure and an overconfident and bumbling fool, a dynamic that is pulled off masterfully by Hauser’s command and versatility.

Stream I, Tonya on Max.

Rent/Buy I, Tonya on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Richard Jewell (2019)

If Shawn Eckardt was one of Paul Walter Hauser’s most detestable characters, his titular performance in Richard Jewell has to be one of his most sympathetic. This 2019 Clint Eastwood biopic centers on the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta, Georgia, and how Richard Jewell (a hero who saved countless lives) was treated like a criminal by the FBI and media outlets around the world. One of the best 2019 Oscar snubs , this movie is made all the better thanks to Hauser’s touching and empowering performance.

Rent/Buy Richard Jewell on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cobra Kai (2019 - Present)

Throughout the middle portion of Cobra Kai’s run, Paul Walter Hauser took on the role of Raymond "Stingray" Porter, one of the most complicated characters on the Netflix original series. From his days of trying to join Cobra Kai as an escape and doing everything he can to win to help save the day during the Cobra Kai Season 5 finale , Stingray was part of some major moments.

Stream Cobra Kai on Netflix.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

BlacKkKlansman (2018)

Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman features electric performances from the likes of John David Washington, Adam Driver, and Topher Grace, but one that shouldn’t be overlooked is Paul Walter Hauser’s portrayal of Ivanhoe. A caricature of a stereotypical KKK member more than an honest character, Ivanhoe is an over-the-top, unapologetic, moronic, and dangerous racist who is at the center of some of the movie’s most memorable scenes, including his last.

Stream BlacKkKlansman on Prime Video.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Animation)

Orion And The Dark (2024)

Before showing off his skills in Inside Out 2, Hauser lent his voice to one of the titular characters in the 2024 Netflix animated movie, Orion and the Dark. The incredibly moving film follows a young boy named Orion (Jacob Tremblay) as he's taken on an eye-opening and life-changing journey through the night with Hauser’s Dark, the embodiment of the 11-year-old’s fears. Great voice acting, animation, and lessons make this a family-friendly movie you won’t want to miss.

Stream Orion and the Dark on Netflix.

(Image credit: Audience Network)

Kingdom (2014 - 2017)

A couple of years before he became one of the most interesting big-screen actors, Paul Walter Hauser landed a recurring role on Kingdom, an Audience Network drama series about a Venice, California, MMA gym and the people caught in its gravitational pull. Hauser took on the role of Keith, a former convict trying to change his life for the better while also overcoming his past. Though not the star of the show, the actor made a name for himself here.

Stream Kingdom on Peacock.

Buy Kingdom on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Da 5 Bloods (2020)

Hauser worked with Spike Lee again in the director’s 2020 drama, which is one of the best Vietnam war movies, Da 5 Bloods. He comes into the picture kind of late in the game as Simon, a LAMB volunteer clearing old landmines in the jungle when he meets the core group looking for their long-lost treasure. The role again allowed Hauser to show his on-screen talent and rub shoulders like the likes of Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, and Jean Reno.

Stream Da 5 Bloods on Netflix.

(Image credit: Disney)

Cruella (2021)

If you want to see a Paul Walter Hauser performance that blurs the line between good guy and villain, look no further than his take on Horace in Cruella. The lifelong friend and accomplice of Emma Stone’s Estella/Cruella, Horace is a fun and lovable petty thief, who, despite being rather unsavory, has a heart of gold with shades of Bob Hoskin’s Smee from Hook.

Stream Cruella on Disney+.

Rent/Buy Cruella on Amazon.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Afterparty (2023)

When The Afterparty came back for a second season, and a completely new story, fans of Hauser’s work were stoked to see his involvement in the hilarious Apple TV+ murder mystery comedy. He plays Travis Gladrise, a “citizen detective” and ex-boyfriend of the season’s prime suspect, and it’s just great. Hauser, who excels in these types of roles, is especially on point throughout this mystery.

Stream The Afterparty on Apple TV+.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Beats (2019)

Netflix’s 2019 coming-of-age music drama, Beats, follows Romelo Reese (Anthony Anderson), a struggling producer who takes a high school student and hop-hop prodigy under his wing in hopes of turning both of their fortunes around. Paul Walter Hauser comes into the picture as Terrence, a label owner who shares a rocky past with Romelo. Hauser does a masterful job of wearing pain, resentment, and animosity, and makes the character feel like a real person.

Stream Beats on Netflix.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm (2022)

The actor also appeared in Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, a 2022 movie based on the OG Adult Swim series. In this wild home video release, he takes on the role of Elmer, a scientist working under Neil (Peter Serafinowicz), the main antagonist. In typical Aqua Teen Hunger Force fashion, this movie is wild and full of strange humor, which works really well for someone like Hauser.

Stream Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm on Max.

Rent/Buy Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm on Amazon.