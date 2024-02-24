Quantum Leap's Showrunner Watched Star Trek: Discovery Ahead Of Casting James Frain For Surprise Guest Role

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Quantum Leap Season 2 episodes "As The World Burns" and "Against Time." Read at your own risk!

Many are still reeling after the wild ending of Quantum Leap that threw some for a loop, which just speaks further to the need for this quality sci-fi series to see Season 3 on NBC. This fan had some time with the showrunners recently, and in addition to getting their breakdown of the ending and thoughts on renewal chances, I asked about the nods to Star Trek and learned James Frain's inclusion in the season was not just pure coincidence, but a result of showrunner Martin Gero watching Discovery.

Frain made a late entry to Season 2 to play the previously unseen tech billionaire Gideon Rydge, who Ian stole from in order to get the technology to find Ben in time again after he went missing. By the season's end, we learn Rydge was actually Hannah Carson's son Jeremy, who discovered Ben's secret and blamed him for the death of his father after the time traveler tried to warn Hannah via letter about her husband's heart problem. The time-meddling resulted in a fight between them, and he died in a car crash after leaving the house.

Jeremy then amassed a fortune after eavesdropping on Ben's stock tips, changed his name, and dedicated decades of his life to building a tech empire just so he could exact revenge on the Quantum Leap program. It was a role that required a lot of nuance and an almost cocky attitude. Martin Gero talked about how he had just finished watching James Frain as Spock and Michael Burnham's father Sarek in Discovery and had the chance to cast him not long after:

I had just finished watching Discovery and Strange New Worlds. So I was thrilled that when he popped up on the list of people that were available. I was like, 'Oh, that's great. Perfect.' Perfect guy because he had that kind of, I don't know, he has an inherent cool factor but has a danger to him. And it just all played very like, you know, it was right...we got very lucky with the kids and him.

While there are some definitive differences between Sarek and Gideon, the overall cool factor while looking and sounding brilliant tracks between the two. James Frain was a delightfully ruthless character in Quantum Leap, and was responsible for Magic's firing, and Jenn's death.

Both of those things, and much more was retconned by the end of Quantum Leap Season 2. By using the butterfly effect, Ben was able to influence younger Jeremy to change his mindset about the program and what it can achieve. The change still resulted in Jeremy becoming a billionaire, though he kept his given name and became the largest donor to the program. Executive producer Dean Georgaris talked about the skill required to play Jeffrey, and how James Frain was able to replicate the adult version first portrayed by young actors:

I think we were so excited to get James [Frain], both of us included, because it's a very challenging role. To basically come in and play someone that smart, that damaged, and portray the vulnerability...so when you do flash back to younger Jeffrey. It really feels like, 'Wow, I am seeing that same person.'

James Frain's inclusion was not the only Star Trek nod in the final episodes, thanks to an iconic moment by Ian. The tech genius of the program quoted Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan while trying to crack the code found by Tom Westfall to bring Ben home. Dean Georgaris confirmed there are some fans of the franchise on the writing staff, and I'd reckon some are as excited as we are about the upcoming Trek shows on the horizon.

It's possible that James Frain could return in Quantum Leap Season 3, assuming that a renewal happens. Caitlin Bassett told CinemaBlend positive signs were pointing toward renewal, but thus far, NBC has not announced a decision on whether or not the show will be back. Ultimately, viewership will play some factor, so those hoping to see it return may want to stream the latest episodes with a Peacock subscription.

Quantum Leap Season 2 is finished, and we're still waiting on word from NBC on whether it will return for more episodes. As one of the best science fiction shows on television, I'm hoping to see it return and for the opportunity to see where this story heads now that Ben and Addison are back together again.