Quantum Leap Seemingly Said Goodbye To Two Major Characters, But Are They Both Gone For Good?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Quantum Leap episode "The Outsider." Read at your own risk!

I can tell Quantum Leap is in the back half of Season 2 because it feels like every week there's some big game-changing moment to talk about. After Gideon Rydge arrived at the end of last week's episode, fans knew there were going to be some consequences for Ian stealing his microchip to find Ben and then Jenn helping him cover it up. Suffice it to say that "The Outsider" was a tough episode all around, and we lost two major characters that may or may not return in the future.

For those who missed the episode live and haven't had a chance to watch with a Peacock subscription, this was a big episode. Be warned: there will be spoilers that pick up on the major twist for Addison in the previous episode, and a member of the team who had to take the fall for Ian's actions. Now, let's talk about who left, and what the odds are of their return.

Herbert "Magic" Williams

Gideon Rydge decided to drop all criminal charges against Ian and Jenn, assuming he received his pound of flesh. Magic was unwilling to let either take the fall for their actions, especially since he felt they were necessary to help crack the code in bringing Ben back home. With no other options, Magic resigned as head of the Quantum Leap program, much to the dismay of Jenn.

I wasn't surprised that Magic took the fall despite having nothing to do with the chip being stolen or the coverup. What I would be surprised by is if Ernie Hudson does leave Quantum Leap for good. That might just be because I want him to have more screen time, but as the most notable veteran actor in the series, it would be a big loss to see him go.

Another possibility with Magic potentially leaving Quantum Leap is perhaps Gideon Rydge steps in and creates chaos in the program. He has influence in the government so it wouldn't be wild to assume he could, and seeing as the program is still using his technology, he has a vested interest in continuing to monitor what all it is capable of.

James Frain is an accomplished actor who could fill a void left by Hudson if he does leave and make the big bad of Season 3 ever-present in the building going forward. As much as I'd hate to see Hudson leave, who knows what availability he'd have once he joined the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire press tour?

Tom Westfall

Tom returned as the Department of Defense representative to investigate Ian's crimes and suggest what action should be taken. It was a big win for the team, and I find it hilarious that I thought he was the secret villain of this season at one point. Unfortunately, it seems that Tom has decided in their time apart that he and Addison weren't meant to be together, and he wished her well in bringing Ben home before exiting.

At first, I thought this was Quantum Leap writing off Peter Gadiot, who officially won me over in Season 2 as Addison's new boyfriend. Now that Magic is gone, however, I do wonder if he'll step in as the new supervisor of the program, as he had done in the interim when the project was first brought back. It'll certainly be awkward if that does happen, but we'll have to wait and see if he'll return.

Quantum Leap airs on NBC on Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET. Season 2 is buzzing along, and Caitlin Bassett feels optimistic about Season 3. So, let's hope we see that renewal come along soon because I really want to know where this story is headed after the season ends.