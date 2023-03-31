Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello Used A Marvel Connection To Land His Dungeons And Dragons Cameo

Audience members who are going to see Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves this weekend may spot an unexpected name in the end credits. Tom Morello, lead guitarist for Rage Against the Machine, appears opposite the cast members Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant and more. Morello is even credited as a character, someone named Kimathi Stormhollow. But don’t worry if you missed him, because the co-directors of the new fantasy movie confirm that if you blink, you just might miss him. Maybe you’ll have to wait until the movie lands on Paramount+ in a few months?

In addition to being one of our generation’s most innovative guitar wizards, Tom Morello also is a self-professed Dungeons and Dragons junkie. He often plays the game with a group of celebrities that includes (according to MetalSucks.net ) Joe Manganiello, Vince Vaughn, and James Gunn. So when it came time to film a Dungeons and Dragons movie, first there had to be a heartwarming Freaks and Geeks reunion . And then there had to be a Morello cameo.

As co-director John Francis Daley told CinemaBlend during a recent press day:

That was something that came together through our amazing producer Jeremy Latcham, who worked with (Morello) on Iron Man back in the day. We knew that Tom was a huge fan of D&D, and we thought it’d be fun to put him in the movie.

So, where is he? Co-director Jonathan Goldstein says that Tom Morello can be spotted in the stands during the arena battle in the film. And the directors do say that Morello, who once was tackled on stage during one of his own live performances, does get a single shot that’s solely on him. They also add that young Jude Hill, the star of Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar winning Belfast , also can be spotted in the stands.

Does this mean that Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley were bombarded by requests from celebrities who wanted to appear in their Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves? Not exactly, as Goldstein explains:

Not so much, because I don’t think they knew yet what it was going to be. And they’re so worried about somebody doing the wrong version of their beloved game.