Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello Used A Marvel Connection To Land His Dungeons And Dragons Cameo
It all goes back to Marvel.
Audience members who are going to see Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves this weekend may spot an unexpected name in the end credits. Tom Morello, lead guitarist for Rage Against the Machine, appears opposite the cast members Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant and more. Morello is even credited as a character, someone named Kimathi Stormhollow. But don’t worry if you missed him, because the co-directors of the new fantasy movie confirm that if you blink, you just might miss him. Maybe you’ll have to wait until the movie lands on Paramount+ in a few months?
In addition to being one of our generation’s most innovative guitar wizards, Tom Morello also is a self-professed Dungeons and Dragons junkie. He often plays the game with a group of celebrities that includes (according to MetalSucks.net) Joe Manganiello, Vince Vaughn, and James Gunn. So when it came time to film a Dungeons and Dragons movie, first there had to be a heartwarming Freaks and Geeks reunion. And then there had to be a Morello cameo.
As co-director John Francis Daley told CinemaBlend during a recent press day:
So, where is he? Co-director Jonathan Goldstein says that Tom Morello can be spotted in the stands during the arena battle in the film. And the directors do say that Morello, who once was tackled on stage during one of his own live performances, does get a single shot that’s solely on him. They also add that young Jude Hill, the star of Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar winning Belfast, also can be spotted in the stands.
Does this mean that Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley were bombarded by requests from celebrities who wanted to appear in their Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves? Not exactly, as Goldstein explains:
Well, if reviews are to be believed, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves does right by the legendary game. The movie essentially plays out like a campaign from the game, with high fantasy, some tremendous comedic beats, and amazing special effects that are sure to wow crowds. D&D not your thing? Check out our guide to Upcoming 2023 Movies to see what titles will be hitting multiplexes in the coming weeks.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Riley Utley
By Ryan LaBee
By Adam Holmes
By Mick Joest