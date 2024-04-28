Scarlett Johansson Took Her Hubby's Jokes During The White House Correspondents Dinner, And She Looked Stunning Doing It

The White House Correspondents dinner is an annual event to celebrate the journalists working in the press today. The event attracts not only journalists from major news outlets, but recent years have also seen it as a celebrity magnet. The president often attends the event, giving his own comedic speech to highlight the relationship between politicians and journalists. The main event is usually the comedian hired to bring levity to the event, and who roasts some of the most high-profile voices in the room. This year, that included Scarlett Johansson, as Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost was invited to give remarks at the dinner, and his wife was there to support. She was the recipient of a joke or two, and of course, took it well -- while looking stunning in the process.

This woman can do everything.

Jost is a massive name in comedy in his own right, so having him there to give remarks was certainly exciting for the attendees. The actress' presence also made his appearance even more exciting, considering she is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, and, of course, she dazzled while attending the event. She wore a white strapless gown from Armani Privé, with a stunning neck scarf attached to the dress. The gown was lined with crystals to make the look even more spectacular, and the Marvel alum styled the look with simple dainty jewelry and bold red lips. You can see the look below:

(Image credit: Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

The Marriage Story actress was seen laughing along with the rest of the attendees during her husband’s charming speech, which aired on CSPAN , and was a great pillar of support during a big career moment for Jost. The Weekend Update anchor even addressed his wife’s presence, highlighting her immense fame in comparison to his own. He compared himself to Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband Douglas Emhoff, who is known by the title Second Gentleman. Jost joked:

Doug, as you can tell by all the comments about my wife, I'm also used to being the Second Gentleman.

The line got a big laugh, considering both men are often mentioned in the same breath of their more recognizable spouses. The comedian has made jokes about Johansson before on SNL , so this is all familiar territory for the Black Widow actress, and she's had a great sense of humor about it. Jost made another reference to his superstar spouse later on in the speech, highlighting that many dinner guests were likely eager to meet Johansson. He half-joked:

I want to thank my wife for enduring lots of jokes and agreeing to individually meet every person in this room after the ceremony.

These bits are all clearly in good fun, and shows that Jost is secure enough in his own accomplishments to use his moment to further touch upon his wives. They are such a cute couple, and I love that Johansson showed up for her husband the way he has her at many premieres and award shows. The couple has been together since 2017, and got married on a Staten Island Ferry in 2020. They have a son together named Cosmo , and seem like a great match.

As for Jost’s speech as a whole, it was received pretty well. He has a lot of famous speakers to live up to, including Weekend Update predecessor Seth Meyers, who may or may not have encouraged Donald Trump to run for president after giving his speech in 2011. Jost took jabs at the reporters and the political administration, which is routine at these events, but didn’t quite go as far as speakers like Roy Wood Jr. and Hasan Minhaj did during their presidential roastings in the past. All speakers have brought their own voice to the famously difficult room to perform in, and Jost’s slightly sarcastic, laid back energy definitely was appropriate for the pre-election year tone of the event. I mean, how can you go wrong when you have Scarlett Johansson in your corner.

