School Spirits’ Co-Creator Told Me Why Xavier Seeing Hospital Ghosts Will Have Greater Implications On Season 3, And I Have A Theory About Why

Throughout all of School Spirits Season 2, Xavier Baxter was walking around looking like he’d seen a ghost, because he had. However, he didn’t see the high school spirits we know and love, he saw the ghosts living in the hospital. Then, in the finale, which you can now stream with a Paramount+ subscription , he saw them again, and it opened a whole new can of worms that I had to ask the show’s creative team about.

In response, co-creator Nate Trinrud opened up about how this development regarding Spencer MacPherson’s character and the hospital ghosts could impact the show moving forward. And now that School Spirits has been renewed for Season 3, I’m cooking up a theory about why this plot point could have greater implications for the upcoming episodes.

School Spirits’ Co-Creator Told Me There’s A Bigger Story To Be Told With Xavier, The Hospital Ghosts And Spirits Outside The High School

During an interview for CinemaBlend with School Spirits co-creators and showrunners, I asked them about Xavier and those hospital ghosts. I wanted to know if he could see them the whole time, and I wondered if he could only see the spirits in the hospital. In response, co-creator Nate Trinrud told me:

Riley, you are getting the stuff that would be so fun to explore in a third season. But, like, yeah, I mean, I think that for us what's exciting is we sort of understand the relationship between how the ghost world works at the school. But now we've opened this new idea of, like, ‘Oh, there could be other places in Split River that are they're like this, and how do they operate, and what are the rules?’

After the first few episodes of School Spirits Season 2 aired on the 2025 TV schedule , I was wondering about all of this. Xavier seeing those spirits in the hospital seemed to imply that this story goes far beyond the high school, and I was desperate to see him interact with the ghosts he was able to see.

Well, it sounds like that could happen in Season 3, and the haunted world they’ve been building will expand exponentially. Trinrud made that abundantly clear to me, explaining:

And I think that we have a very clear idea of where it's going. I don’t want to ruin anything as far as surprises, but I do think if people watch really closely, there's a lot of answers sort of hidden in this season about how these worlds work and who can do what where.

He didn’t give away any specifics about this expansion of the ghost world. However, the fact that this was said in response to a question about Xavier seeing spirits got me theorizing about the role he could play in all of this and the rules surrounding who can see which ghosts when.

I Think Season 3 Will Introduce Us To A Whole New World Of Ghosts, But Only Characters Who Have Almost Died In That Location Can See Them

For most of this show, the only human who could see a ghost was Simon, but he could only see Maddie (who wasn't 100% dead). So, really, there was no living person who could see all the spirits.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, at the start of Season 2, after a near-death experience, Xavier could see the ghosts roaming around the hospital – including Maddie’s dad – but he couldn't see the spirits in the high school. Then, in the stressful Season 2 finale , he confirmed that he could still see them when he spotted Maddie's father, but she couldn't see him.

My theory is only people who have faced near-death experiences and come back to life in a location can see the spirits in said place. In this case, Xavier can see all the ghosts in the hospital, because that’s where he was revived.

In Season 3, I have a feeling we’ll meet an entirely new world of ghosts because of this situation, and we’ll get to know more about the spirit world outside of the high school.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

If you are looking to stream School Spirits' first two seasons, a Paramount+ subscription is the deal for you! Along with the basic plan, you can opt-in for the Premium plan for $12.99 per month, which will give you access to originals, like this one, without ads as well as Showtime's catalog.

It seems like Xavier has the hospital covered. However, I’m wondering if we’ll get to meet any other spirits in other places or if someone will be able to see all the high school ghosts.

So, will Maddie be able to communicate with Charley, Rhonda and Wally when she's alive since she almost died there? Can Xavier see more than just those who are stuck in the hospital? Is it possible more ghosts are hiding in Split River?