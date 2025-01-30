After Watching The First Three Episodes Of School Spirits, I Have 3 Questions Season 2 Must Answer

Spoilers for the first three episodes of School Spirits Season 2 are ahead! So, make sure you are all caught up by streaming the series with a Paramount+ subscription before reading this.

School Spirits' Season 1 ending left me with many questions, and then, its premiere on the 2025 TV schedule left me with so many more! From queries about Maddie not really being dead to Mr. Martin’s seemingly evil plans to Simon’s belief in his ghost friend, my mind was racing. Now, it still is after the first three episodes of Season 2, because I have new questions I desperately need answered as I continue to watch the show every Thursday.

(Image credit: Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

What Is The Deal With Xavier And His Seemingly Temporary Ability To See Ghosts?

Our boy Xavier looked like he saw a ghost, because he did, and then he just couldn’t anymore, and I’m troubled by all this. As a fan of the show Ghosts, I’m used to the rule that if a human basically dies and comes back to life, they can see spirits all the time. However, it would appear that that’s not the case for Xavier.

Between being alive and dead, it seemed like he left his bed and saw the ghosts who inhabited the hospital he was staying in. However, when he came back to consciousness, he seemingly couldn’t see the ghosts anymore.

It almost feels like he can sense them though. In the following episode, Maddie comments on Xavier looking right at her, even though he doesn’t know he’s looking at her. So, some fragment of what he got in the hospital seems to still be in him.

Along with that, he seems to be confident in what he saw while momentarily dead, plus, Simon told him about Maddie. So, we have a recipe for someone who believes there are ghosts.

However, he can’t see them, and I need him to. While the shtick of Xavier asking Simon “20 questions about ghosts” is quite funny, it’s a bit that is going to get old fast.

I also need more than one character to act as the bridge between the spirits and humans. I love that Simon can see Maddie. However, I really want one of the humans to see the other ghosts in the high school. It feels like Xavier has the opportunity to be that person if the show decides to answer this question and tell us and him what the deal is with his temporary ability to see ghosts.

(Image credit: Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

How Will Maddie And Wally’s Relationship Be Impacted The Her Potentially Coming Back To Life?

I’m sure we’ve all asked the question: What will happen when I come back to life and my dead boyfriend stays dead? Obviously, we all haven’t asked this, however, we are now because of School Spirits and Wally and Maddie’s relationship.

I find that we’re in an interesting predicament here. While I love Maddie and Wally’s relationship and Peyton List and Milo Manheim have lovely chemistry, this issue casts a massive cloud over their story. So far, they’ve lightly addressed the problem and it’s pretty clear that Wally specifically is plagued by it. However, they haven’t even begun to broach the “what ifs” that surround what they’ll be if Maddie is able to return to her body.

Genuinely, I have no clue how this will work out. So far, it seems like a priority this season is getting Maddie back into her body, and it feels like that will happen too. However, I’m desperate to know how getting back into her body will impact her relationships with the other ghosts, specifically Wally.

All of this can also be discussed and figured out while Maddie is a ghost too. Will she and Wally be star-crossed lovers? Is there some way she’ll be able to stay with him? Will this impending issue cause present conflict? This is a massive – and arguably the most high school – issue on the show, and I need them to make it a very big deal in Season 2.

(Image credit: Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

So Do The Ghosts' Death Objects Transport Them Back To When They Died?

One of the reasons why School Spirits is a high school drama I unexpectedly love is its use of horror elements. While the show is by no means scary, it does have its spooky moments, and we got a big one at the end of Episode 3.

After a particularly traumatic episode of memory recall, Rhonda was walking down the hall with her college letter, which is her death object. Then, she walked into the guidance counselor’s office which had an ominous red light under it and she was transported back to a meeting with Mr. Manfredo. It felt like it was from the moment before she died, and it was quite scary for me and certainly traumatic for Rhonda.

My instant question about this scene was: How will this impact Rhonda moving forward? However, I think the bigger question actually is: Do the ghosts' death objects have the power to transport them back to when they died? Or is there someone controlling this? Or was Rhonda hallucinating?

This mysterious instance set up a horrifying future for the ghosts, that will also help us better understand their lives before they died.

Obviously, I have a ton of other questions. For example, I need to know about Janet and what is going to happen to her now that she’s with Maddie’s mom. Those texts between Xavier and Nicole on those message boards? I need to know more about that ASAP. What on Earth is going on with Mr. Martin and why has he disappeared? That’s another important question. However, the three we just did a deep dive into are the ones I truly can’t stop pondering as I wait for more episodes.