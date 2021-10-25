Scream’s Jamie Kennedy Reveals Modern Horror Movies Randy Would Love

Every few years a horror movie arrives and forever changes the genre as a whole . Wes Craven’s original Scream was certainly that type of project, and we’re coming up on the beloved slasher’s 25th anniversary. Horror has changed quite a bit, and actor Jamie Kennedy recently revealed modern additions that his character Randy would love.

Jamie Kennedy played Randy to perfection in the Scream franchise, with the character shockingly being killed off early in the first sequel. But Randy continues to be a fan-favorite character, one that many hardcore horror fans identity with. I had the privilege of speaking with Kennedy about Scream’s anniversary and newly remastered 4K version , as you can see in the video above. I asked about what modern movies Kennedy liked, where he revealed some Randy-approved flicks. He started,

I think A24 makes some amazing movies, Hereditary’s gonna be a classic if it’s not already. I think The Witch was so good.

Same, though. A24 has quickly made a name for itself for producing interesting new projects, including horror movies. And like so many of us, Jamie Kennedy was struck by the emotional and terrifying work done in projects like Heredity and The Witch. Of course, those weren’t the only recent horror movies that have caught Kennedy’s eye.

As a horror nerd myself, I was absolutely thrilled to speak with Jamie Kennedy about all things Scream, especially in the midst of the 1996 originals’ impending anniversary and recent re-release. And aside from talking about his time in Woodsboro, I couldn’t resist asking what Randy himself thought about the current state of the genre. Luckily, horror has been in a renaissance for a number of years.

(Image credit: Dimension Films)

A24 is definitely a major contender in the horror genre, with other acclaimed credits besides the two that Jamie Kennedy named. Some other notable horror titles include Green Room, Midsommar, and The Lighthouse.

Of course, A24 isn’t the only studio putting out innovative horror in recent years. In our same conversation, Jamie Kennedy also mentioned Blumhouse, as well as a few more movie titles. As he put it,

All the Conjurings, anything James Wan does. Blumhouse; I love The Purge although it’s technically not horror, it’s different. Jigsaw’s another icon. So there’s been a lot since Scream.

While Jamie Kennedy doesn’t consider himself as much of a horror nerd as his signature Scream character Randy, it’s clear that the actor-writer has his finger on the pulse of what’s happening with the genre as a whole. I’ve got to think that Randy would be proud.

The Scream franchise will soon return to theaters with the upcoming filth movie, arriving this winter. The original trio of heroes is returning alongside the new cast , and I’m hoping we get some references to Randy throughout the movie’s runtime. With Stu’s house being a location for the new movie, this definitely seems possible.