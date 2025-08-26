I Was Shocked By That Surprise Scene With An I Know What You Did Last Summer Legend, And I Had To Ask Madelyn Cline Her 'Iconic' Moment

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for I Know What You Did Last Summer. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s I Know What You Did Last Summer surprised me in many ways when I saw it this summer, and while the biggest shock was just how much I liked the movie after previously not thinking much of the franchise, the runner-up is the cameo by Sarah Michelle Gellar. I had wholly believed the actresses’ denials that she was in the film, and the moment she appears on screen, a huge grin stretched across my face. Not only does the legacyquel fit the special appearance into the story well, but the scene itself is an eerie delight.

It’s a treat to see the special resurrection of Helen Shivers, so I naturally had to ask about the moment when I interviewed Madelyn Cline a few weeks ago during the Los Angeles press day for I Know What You Did Last Summer. Because the sequence featuring Sarah Michelle Gellar is a dream experienced by Cline’s character Danica Richards, she was the only member of the 2025 movie’s cast to work with the franchise legend, and her reflection on it makes it sound like a day that she’ll never forget. Said Cline,

Oh, it was awesome. God, I mean, 'awesome' doesn't even cover [it]. It was iconic. It was amazing. I called my parents at the end of the day and I was like, 'Oh my God, I just did something really cool.' Even just to have all the OGs come back and just be on set and be a part of it and to give their blessing is one thing. But then to be in a scene with the Sarah Michelle Geller – and Helen is Danica's blueprint, you know – is really, really special. It's really indescribable and it's probably one of the most iconic days of my life.

Prior to the release of I Know What You Did Last Summer, it was heavily advertised that Jennifer Love Hewitt was coming back as Julie James and that Freddie Prinze Jr. would be reprising his role as Ray Bronson, but the production successfully hid the fact that Sarah Michelle Gellar filmed a scene. To be fair, this wasn’t terribly difficult, as unlike Julie and Ray, Helen Shivers didn’t survive the first I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Sarah Michelle Gellar appears in the new horror movie toward the end of the second act as Danica Richards internally processes all of the terror that comes with the resurrection of The Fisherman in the town of Southport. As noted by Madelyn Cline, Danica has a special connection with Helen Shivers via the Croaker Queen crown of the Southport Beauty Pageant – but the young woman’s vision of the legend isn’t exactly supportive.

