I Can't Get Enough Of Hilarious Allison Williams' Outtakes In Regretting You, And We Have The Director To Thank For Them

If you’ve seen Regretting You, you know it’s not a comedy by any means. The film, among 2025 movie releases and new book adaptations , follows a family as they deal with two tragic deaths in the family that were secretly having an affair together. But, Allison Williams in particular brings some levity to the drama in a few moments. A new outtake from Regretting You has dropped, and it’s too funny.

Remember the scene where Williams’ Morgan finds her daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) smoking weed with a boy from school Miller (Mason Thames)? Check out some of the alternative ways she was going to drive up thanks to this Instagram post:

A post shared by Paramount Pictures Australia (@paramountau) A photo posted by on

According to Paramount Pictures, director Josh Boone loved watching Allison Williams deliver in the scene that he “made her do multiple takes for his own entertainment.” Hear that guy laughing in the background of the video? Yeah, that’s Boone. Can you blame him? Williams is hilarious in every one of these takes. There’s something about the intense eye contact that she glares at Thames’ Miller that’s just a blast to watch.

In the movie itself, this was a really funny scene, too. There’s something about Morgan showing up in that exact moment from that angle, and her comedic delivery that is both believable and just hilarious. It’s definitely not the only funny scene for Morgan in Regretting You, as she goes through the pretty serious grief process of losing her husband (played by Scott Eastwood), who she just found out was sleeping with her sister Jenny (Wlla Fitzgerald) for who knows how long.

Regretting You is based on the Colleen Hoover bestselling novel of the same name. In our interview with director Josh Boone, he told us that the author had a “very minimal” presence in the production process, but the book was a huge resource to him, the production team and the cast. Mckenna Grace told us she had a ton of tabs throughout the book, and she’d bring details to Boone’s attention sometimes.

While critics weren’t especially fond of Regretting You , audiences seemed to be into it. After it topped the box office last weekend , it has made a total of $54.7 million worldwide. That means it at least made its money back, and perhaps turned a modest profit. It’s certainly not as huge of a movie as Hoover’s It Ends With Us was (it made $351.4 million worldwide), but at least this one doesn’t appear to have any behind-the-scenes drama.

You can check out Regretting You in theaters now. We can’t wait to see more bonus features from this movie at some point. We hope there’s a whole blooper reel planned, because it has to be good.