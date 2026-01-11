Someone Asked Scarlett Johansson If Colin Jost Or Michael Che Would Do Better In Jurassic World, And She Had A Clear Answer

The Jurassic Park/World universe has seen plenty of actors play characters who’ve had dangerous experiences with dinosaurs. Some managed to come out of their respective situations relatively unscathed, while others ended up meeting their demise at the hands of the dinos. Scarlett Johansson’s Zora Bennett survived the events of 2025’s Rebirth, and I’d like to think the actress herself could’ve, too. When it comes to whether her husband, Colin Jost, or his buddy, Michael Che would live, though, Johansson has a very clear answer.

Surviving in a dinosaur-inhabited world is no small feat, and I’m not sure many would be able to handle it. It’s because of Johansson’s physicality and cleverness that I’m tempted to believe the Marvel alum could hold her own against some of the most ferocious prehistoric beasts. When she appeared on The Tonight Show (as shared to YouTube), Johansson played a game in which Jimmy Fallon had her choose between a pair of stars and determine whether they could survive the beasts. When faced with Jost and Che, Johansson said:

Well, let me just say this. I’m only going to say Colin, because he’s from Staten Island. He’s a tough guy.

More on Jurassic World (Image credit: Universal Pictures) Would Scarlett Johansson Ever Direct A Jurassic Park Sequel? What She Told Us

So the Phoenician Scheme star attributes her hubby’s survival to the fact that he’s from Staten Island and has the potential to deal with dangerous situations. That’s a fair answer (though I’m not sure I’d advise Colin Jost to use his and Pete Davidson’s Staten Island Ferry to navigate Mosasaurus-infested waters). I’m now wondering whether Jost himself believes he could survive in a place like Île Saint-Hubert. Considering Jost’s self-deprecating nature, I imagine he’d have a funny take.

I suppose this means that – at least in this case – Michael Che would be dinosaur chow. However, Scarlett Johansson also named a few others who would fall prey and meet grisly ends comparable to those who’ve lost their lives in the Jurassic Park saga. When faced with longtime co-stars Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, Johansson gave the advantage to Aussie Hemsworth. The actress also took (marine-turned-actor) Adam Driver over Bill Murray, Brie Larson over Florence Pugh and Sofia Coppola over Wes Anderson.

Jurassic World/Park has delivered some truly visceral deaths and, while they can be brutal, they certainly add to the spectacle. Scarlett Johansson’s own foray into the franchise also included some bloody kills. For Johansson, joining the film was actually a dream come true, as she was a longtime fan of the franchise and even got to have a full-circle moment with her brother at a premiere. Rebirth also proved to be a box office success, as it grossed over $869 million worldwide against a reported budget between $180 and $225 million.

Another big-screen Jurassic follow-up has yet to be announced, so it’s unclear if Johansson will be reprising her role anytime soon. Should she do it, though, I’d now love to see Colin Jost play a character alongside her. I’d like to think audiences would pay to see the real-life couple trying to evade dinosaurs on the big screen. Alas, that’s just a pipe dream right now, though I’d still love to see Jost play a character who may or may not be able to survive.

See Scarlett Johansson’s Zora tangle with dinos in Jurassic World Rebirth by streaming the movie with a Peacock subscription.