We Feel Sorry For Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Fans, Because It Looks Like Two Fan Favorites May Never Be Seen Again

Warning: spoilers for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory are in play. If you haven’t caught Season 1 just yet, consider this the electric fence that separates you from all the teeth.

As fans continue to dive into the conspiracy-driven thriller that is Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, the possibilities for the future are going to be a hot topic for discussion. Not only is the mystery surrounding Brooklynn’s supposed death going to continue to blossom, but the unknown destination of the rest of the Nublar Six will have everyone wondering what sorts of characters will be seen beyond the 2024 TV schedule .

However, I really feel sorry for my fellow Camp Cretaceous fans. That’s because, during my recent interview with Chaos Theory’s executive producers Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley, I learned that two more characters were discussed when it came to who’d be showing up. And based on what Scott Kreamer had to say, it sounds like we won’t be seeing this pair again any time soon.

I am, of course, talking about camp counselors turned heroic rescuers Roxie (Jameela Jamil) and Dave (Glen Powell). The “adults in the room” at the beginning of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ story of survival, their disappearance for most of the middle seasons of the Netflix series saw them eventually reunite after the adventure spurred on by the events of Jurassic World. But, as Scott Kreamer told CinemaBlend, Roxie and Dave’s futures may not be totally spoken for:

There were definitely conversations, but I don't believe we're gonna be seeing Roxie and Dave. There were conversations, and not just because Roxy is named after my daughter Roxie. But we definitely, you know, in those early days when we were brainstorming and blue-skying, we did have every intent. But you never know what the future holds. We'll have to see what, how it shakes out.

I’ll admit, ever since the first full Jurassic World: Chaos Theory trailer confirmed that the sequel series was going to take place close to the events of Jurassic World: Dominion, I was curious. Seeing Roxie and Dave six years after their reunion with the Camp Fam is just as intriguing as catching up with where the young campers are in their young adult lives. While this isn’t closing the door entirely, I can kind of see where Scott Kreamer is coming from.

In the case of Dave, Glen Powell’s meteoric rise to fame mirrors that of fellow Camp Cretaceous alum Jenna Ortega. So trying to find time in the Twisters heartthrob’s schedule to get back in the studio might be a bit challenging. Strangely enough, Powell’s past and present obligations put him squarely at the center of the potential Michael Crichton renaissance that seems to be forming.

(Image credit: Universal / DreamWorks Animation)

As for Jameela Jamil, her talents have also been in demand through streaming TV and movies. Her voice role in Pixar’s upcoming 2025 movie Elio as well as the soon-to-be Netflix original Star Trek: Prodigy have certainly kept her busy. So, for the moment, both Jameela and Glen have charted their own courses of adventure elsewhere.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, a desire to see Roxie and Dave does kind of highlight part of what Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is trying to do. Seeing the grown-up versions of the Nublar Six getting into trouble again is different because they are the adults in the room. So if Roxie and Dave are ever going to return, the timing needs to be after we've established that our young friends could be harmed at any given moment.

That introduces all sorts of danger and developments that feel even more unpredictable, especially when the season opens with a death that inspired executive producer Colin Trevorrow’s interesting Jurassic World: Chaos Theory feedback . And as any Jurassic fan would tell you, that sort of risk-taking is what makes following this franchise so refreshing.