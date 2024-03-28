Netflix's Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Trailer Confirms When The Camp Cretaceous Sequel Takes Place, And Dominion Fans Should Be Pleased

It’s been almost two years since Netflix’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous wrapped up its animated adventure in the world of Universal’s famed dino franchise. But the question of how we might see Darius Bowman and the rest of the Nublar Six crossing over with the events of the cinematic franchise has always stuck out, especially after the release of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory ’s announcement trailer .

Well, those questions look like they’re going to be answered once and for all, as Netflix and DreamWorks Animation released a teaser trailer for this new addition to the 2024 Netflix movie and TV release dates . And what’s more, it looks like Jurassic World Dominion fans are going to be absolutely pleased. At least that’s what I’d think, considering the series has now been confirmed to take place six years after the events of Camp Cretaceous.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory's Reunion Has A Potentially Dark Purpose

Before I dino dig into the particulars surrounding the timeline, I have to say that Jurassic World: Chaos Theory’s teaser is just enough to stoke the fires of anticipation. Which is lovely considering we now have a May 24th release date for the series; leaving plenty of time to revisit as much of the Jurassic Universe as one could want.

Seeing Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams) and Ben Pinkus (Sean Giambrone) reuniting as adults after their traumatic Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous experience is actually kind of heartwarming too. And it naturally has me wondering who else well see returning in the near future, and whether or not the entire voice cast will be back as well.

Yes, I’m specifically wondering if Jenna Ortega’s rising star has prevented her from potentially reprising her role as Brooklynn. And that concern is only heightened by the official synopsis for Showrunner/Executive Producer Scott Kreamer's sequel series, which gave out these details:

Set six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous, members of “The Nublar Six” are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them. Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own.

That doesn’t sound like a potential death by Atrociraptor at all, nope. Even if Brooklynn is safe and sound, there’s still a chance that Ben might be the one marked for doom. For some reason this teaser is giving me the vibes of those scenes where an old friend comes back to reveal a conspiracy, only to die shortly after.

And while I’m not 100% that these creatures pictured are Atrociraptors, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory’s place in the franchise timeline suggests they might be. Which is where the potential connections to Jurassic World Dominion come into play.

How Jurassic World Dominion May Connect To Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Let’s run through some quick math, with a note to potentially revisit the entire Jurassic franchise timeline at a later date. For now, all we really need to know is that Jurassic World takes place in the 2014-2015 time frame. Based on the information available for the sequels, here’s where the entire sequel trilogy’s timeline roughly shakes out:

Jurassic World - 2015

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous - 2015 - 2016

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - 2018

Jurassic World Dominion / Jurassic World: Chaos Theory - 2022

Now obviously we probably won’t see a total overlap of events between Jurassic World Dominion and Chaos Theory, but the math checks out. We’re probably going to see Darius Bowman and pals tangling with the wild dinosaurs that have been roaming around since Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s massive ending. But what’s more, the presence of those Atrociraptors calls to mind an old foe rearing their head once more.

Remember, in Jurassic World Dominion, we saw a pack of Atrociraptors trained to follow the commands of Soyona Santos (Dichen Lachman) employed to try and kill Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard). And Ms. Santos was ordered to do so through the orders of her employer, InGen rival/BioSyn Genetics CEO Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott).

So there’s a really big chance that the Nublar Six’s previous encounter with Dodgson in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous left the villainous tycoon seeing these kids as unfinished business. Again, this is all theory at this point; but as a Jurassic franchise fan, that's where I see all of this heading.

With my own chaos theory of where we could be heading firmly in mind, I’m glad to know we won’t have to wait too long for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. The series will find its way to our screens on May 24th. You won’t need a passport or anti-raptor fencing to safely enjoy this new follow-up, but a Netflix subscription is an absolute must. Which will come in handy if you want to bone up on all five seasons, and a special interactive adventure, that tell the story of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.