I'm Loving 2 Ways Kaitlin Olson Says High Potential Changed Her Public LIfe After Years Of It's Always Sunny

Kaitlin Olson is one of the most versatile actresses currently working in TV. She's proven her excellent physical comedy skills (as well as her verbal ones) on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, with her dramatic side rising up to shine in full on High Potential. It's been both impressive and extremely enjoyable to watch as a longtime fan, and I love the ways Olson has said being a network TV lead has played into public interactions with fans.

I'm far from the only viewer highly impressed by how well Kaitlin Olson has transitioned into what may become her biggest TV role to date. High Potential has maintained a chunk of its massive freshman-season viewership across the 2025 TV schedule, particularly where delayed-viewing stats are included, making it so millions and millions of audience members are familiar with her as an LAPD consultant with a photographic memory. Speaking with Esquire, Olson shared that Super Bowl Sunday 2025 is currently her go-to response when asked about the best day of her life, entirely due to High Potential fans.

For one, Olson noted (likely with only the slightest amount of sarcasm) that she was finally able to hear fans calling out to her with comments that weren't just "Shut up, Bird!" which is the phrase she hears most often from hardcore Always Sunny fans. To be sure, Olson welcomes it, as she understands that it comes from a place of love and appreciation. High Potential even seemingly referenced her bird nickname in a recent Season 2 episode. Still, though, she's not complaining about that shift in fan behavior.

Second, she said it was great to have so many fans that weren't even aware that calling her "Bird" is a reflex reference. In her words:

High Potential had come out, and there were so many brand-new fans who just knew me as Morgan. It was really fun. . . . They had no idea who Rob was.

In the 20 years since It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia debuted on FX, and in the 17 years or so since Olson and Rob McElhenney (now Rob Mac) were married, she has no doubt dealt with tons of fans who showed him preference. And he likely holds that over her head whenever he can, because they're that kind of an adorable celebrity couple. As such, I hope it was as much of a high-horse moment as possible for her to be surrounded by fans who possibly thought he was her assistant or babysitter.

So long as nobody starts badgering Kaitlin Olson to recall any of the myriad facts she spits out as Morgan Gillory, I think everything will be fine.

When asked for her thoughts on why fans seem to love her High Potential character so much, Olson pointed out she thinks it's a variety of reasons, saying:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A lot of people can relate to Morgan. It’s nice to see a person who might seem very put together but be a bit of a mess. Someone who is a really good mom but a fuck up in real life. She doesn’t take herself too seriously. She doesn’t flaunt the fact that she’s smart. It’s disarming. She’s just doing whatever she can to make it work and make sure her kids are good. Once you have kids, nothing else really matters. If they’re happy, you’re happy. That might have something to do with it.

Everyone can relate to someone who appreciates not being called "Bird" loudly in front of strangers at an airport. And I think everyone can also relate to fans who are upset that High Potential already aired its midseason finale and won't be back until 2026. It's set to return to ABC on Tuesday, January 6, with past episodes available to stream in full via Hulu subscription.