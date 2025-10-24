Why Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 4 Had Me Dying Laughing With The Trust Challenge

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test episode "Trust." Stream it with a Hulu subscription and read at your own risk!

Whether it's a questionable elimination or a scary moment in which a celebrity's life is in actual danger, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test rarely disappoints. Even in Season 4, the reality series remains at the top of my must-watch list for the 2025 TV schedule, especially after a trust exercise that had me busting out laughing.

Just when I was certain the celebrities left in the mix would understand not to mess with the staff, I was proven wrong in the best way possible. While it was entertaining for me, I'm sure there were a few cadets in the episode who felt both stupid and upset about the wild decision they made in this episode.

The Cadets Snuck Snacks Meant For The DS Staff

The trouble started when Chanel Aman and Gia Giudice spotted a box full of sweets and snacks in the mess hall. Randall Cobb was the next to notice and assumed it was the staff's way of apologizing to the rest of the cast for being so tough on them. He distributed the snacks to everyone else in the cast, with Aman being the only one to refuse. Only then did they notice the sign signaling the snacks were for the DS Staff, and they went about trying to hide it before they noticed.

What he didn't know is that the box was intentionally placed there by Directing Staff Rudy, meant to test the cadets on whether or not they could be trustworthy and not indulge in the snacks meant for their superior officers. Rudy retrieved the box later in the episode, and outside of a few pieces of candy, the entire box was empty.

Suffice it to say, the cast failed this challenge, and were made to dunk themselves in water during the cold night, with a few offenders being made to sit in an outdoor cell while everyone else went in to dry off. Aman, who was the only person who didn't eat a snack, was spared the punishment.

I'm Shocked Any Of Them Thought This Was A Good Idea

If there wasn't such a harsh punishment attached to it, I would've sworn Special Forces: World's Toughest Test was scripting a scene to add to the drama. I can't believe anyone in this Season 4 cast thought they'd get away with this, or even try to touch something they weren't explicitly sure they could have.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More On Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 4 Said Goodbye To Jussie Smollett, And It Was More Emotional Than I Imagined

I couldn't help but laugh even more because all of these people seemed to forget they were on a reality television show in the midst of all this. Say they did steal snacks from the staff and this wasn't a test, did they really think they wouldn't find out eventually? There was someone filming them the moment they found the box!

That said, I don't think anyone was thrilled about participating in that punishment, especially after a long day that included two grueling challenges that fried many of the cadets' nerves. If I was made to jump in cold water after all of that and left to freeze in a cell. I might just turn in my arm band. Honestly, I might've done it before the punishment.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Catch Special Forces: World's Toughest Test and other Fox shows on Hulu. Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows and movies like What We Do in the Shadows, Tell Me Lies, The Bear, and Only Murders In The Building. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test continues on Fox on Thursdays at 9:02 p.m. ET. It's not the only Fox show that's had some scary moments as of late, as CinemaBlend recently wrote about a 99 To Beat incident that required medical intervention.