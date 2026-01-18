First Look At Yellowstone Spinoff The Madison Already Has Me Comparing Michelle Pfeiffer's Stacy To Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton

Taylor Sheridan fans have largely been kept in the dark regarding new and expansive details for his latest new western-tinged drama, but Paramount+ has finally unveiled the first look at the star-studded Yellowstone spinoff The Madison. So we finally know what to expect visually from its co-starring Hollywood icons Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, as well as other regulars portrayed by Patrick J. Adams, Matthew Fox, Rebecca Spence and more. Plus, we finally know when it’ll hit the 2026 TV premiere schedule.

The Madison will be available to stream via Paramount+ subscription starting on March 14, which is a Saturday, bizarrely enough. (It’s unclear whether episodes will drop early in the day, or if this is more of a late-night/early-Sunday release.) So drum up a New York state of mind, at least initially, for the teaser below, which also reveals an unexpected casting reveal.

While the teaser doesn't exactly go hard on delivering story points, we do know from one of the earliest plot reports that Pfeiffer's Stacy Clayburn and her family move across the country to Montana after her husband and brother-in-law are killed in a plane crash. Certainly that could have changed on the way to production, since the teaser above doesn't go hard on tragic emotions, but considering Kurt Russell barely gets any time to shine (and neither does co-star Matthew Fox), I'm going to just assume that character pair won't survive the first episode. Maybe if those plane shots weren't in the teaser, I'd be more optimistic.

Despite still not knowing very much about any of these characters, the teaser does draw a pretty clear line of comparison between Pfeiffer's Stacy and Kelly Reilly's fan-favorite shitkicking protagonist Beth Dutton. They both have masculine AF hubbies, they both appear ready to flip a bitch at the first sign of trouble, and they also both have excellent taste in bathtub choices.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Beth's horse-trough bath early in Yellowstone's first season put that character on the map for her take-no-bullshit persona. So it makes all the sense in the world that The Madison's first look already shows Stacy in her own fancy-looking tub. Maybe this is more of a Taylor Sheridan thing, though, since 1883 also featured that bathtub scene between Tim McGraw and Faith Hill; I guess he just doesn't like standard fiberglass tubs.

Even though Beth didn't lose her husband during Yellowstone's run, she did suffer from grief and depression after Kevin Costner's John Dutton was killed off at the start of Season 5. Though she had others to direct her anger at, while Stacy may not have that kind of outlet.

Also, speaking of differences, Stacy is apparently seeing a therapist, as portrayed by newly revealed cast member Will Arnett. Beth's form of therapy was more shaped like whiskey and cigarettes, so I'm wondering how open Michelle Pfeiffer's character will get in that setting. Also wondering how much we'll see Arnett's character after Stacy moves the family out to Montana.

March will be a big month for Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone follow-ups. Before The Madison hits streaming, Luke Grimes and Breckin Merrill are reprising their roles of Kayce and Tate Dutton for CBS’ more action-oriented drama Marshals, which may or may not be killing off Monica Dutton. And both of those come before Kelly Reilly’s own return as Beth Dutton alongside Cole Hauser for the spinoff commonly referred to as Dutton Ranch. (Yellowstone vet Ian Bohen was recently cast for Season 2 of Lioness, but that hopefully doesn’t exclude his ranch hand Ryan from spinoff returns.)

The Madison will make its long-awaited debut on Paramount+ starting Saturday, March 14.