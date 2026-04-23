Gabby Windey Brought Up Wild Comment Heather Gay Made About Sleeping With Her Wife All So She Could Avoid Eating A Chicken Wing

Over the last year and change I have become enamored with Reality TV icon Gabby Windey. Following her winning turn on The Traitors (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription), I am basically obsessed with every word that comes out of her mouth. So I was shook when Gabby recently appeared on Hot Ones, and let slip about a wild comment Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay made to her about her wife.

After being introduced to her on The Traitors, I went down a Gabby Windey wormhole, including her podcast Long Winded. She's basically a poet laureate to me, and I knew her Hot Ones appearance was going to be memorable. I was right, because while playing "Truth or Dab", she was asked to revealed the "craziest" interaction she's had with a fellow reality TV star. In a clip from First We Feast's TikTok, she got honest to avoid having to eat a spicy chicken wig, saying:

You be your a-- I will, because I am NOT eating that other chicken. Heather Gay from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City did say that she would f--k my wife. I don't know if she remembers but I do. We are very monogamous, Heather. And she only has eyes for me.

Well, this wasn't something I had on my bingo card. But it sounds like Heather Gay didn't hold back her opinions about Gabby's wife, who is stand-up comedian Robby Hoffman. The comic/actress recently got an Emmy nomination for her work on Hacks (streaming with a HBO Max subscription), and is one half of this hilarious power couple. And Gabby seemingly wasn't here for the RHOSLC icon's comments about sleeping with Robby.

Article continues below

To be clear, Gabby shared this story with a tongue-in-cheek delivery, so it's not like the Traitors winner actually has sore feelings for Heather. But she was also trying to avoid eating as many spicy wings as possible, and the story simply had to come out. As she went on to say:

I told you, anything to not eat that chicken.

Can you blame her? We've seen how painful the wings on Hot Ones can be, and that's saying nothing of the gastrointestinal distress that happens off camera once filming is wrapped. Windey had to put herself first, and that meant talking about the wild interaction she had with Heather about Robby.

It's unclear exactly how/why this conversation happened, but it was memorable for the Bachelor alum, who is also a fan of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. You can watch Gabby Windey tell this colorful story in the clip below:

Funny enough, Heather Gay confirmed to CinemaBlend that she'd be down to do The Traitors. If that happens, she and Gabby will have even more to talk about... other than the RHOSLC star's apparent attraction to Robby Hoffman. Either way, the above clip is making the rounds online, giving Windey yet another viral moment thanks to her signature wit and sense of humor.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition to her weekly podcast Long Winded, Gabby Windey hosts the dating show Love Overboard, which is streaming on Hulu as part of the 2026 TV schedule. And yes, she's once again a delightful soundbite machine on that side of the reality TV world.