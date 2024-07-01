If That ‘90s Show Season 3 Happens, Kurtwood Smith Shares Which Character Relationship He Wants To See More Of, And I Completely Agree

After That ‘90s Show Season 1 premiered on Netflix in January 2023, it didn’t take long for the bigwigs at one of the best streaming services to order more episodes rather than just cancel it after one season. A year and a half later, the first half of Season 2 is now available for Netflix subscription holders to watch, and the second half is set to follow in the fall. Whether or not the That ‘70s Show spinoff has a future beyond that remains to be seen, but if That ‘90s Show Season 3 does happen, Kurtwood Smith informed CinemaBlend which character relationship he’d like to see fleshed out more, and I agree with him on this.

During my interview with Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who respectively reprise Red and Kitty Foreman, I asked them if there were any moments working with the younger That ‘90s Show cast members that gave them flashbacks to their time on That ‘70s Show, which can be streamed with a Peacock subscription. Rupp told me about how Ozzie actor Reyn Doi reminded her of Mila Kunis, while Smith instead shared his hopes for what’s done with Callie Haverda’s Leia Forman going forward:

I don’t think we have really tapped into the relationship with our granddaughter in a way that in a way we were with Eric, Topher Grace. Now hopefully that’s something that will come in Season 3 more of. Our separate relationships with Topher and us as a couple opposite Topher was a big part of That ‘70s Show, and so far that hasn’t developed [with Leia], or it’s developing, but it hasn’t gotten to that point yet, so I think that’ll be one difference.

Naturally That ‘90s Show can’t happen without Leia visiting Red and Kitty in Point Place, Wisconsin during the summer, so she does have a fair amount of screen time with them. However, Kurtwood Smith’s correct that Leia’s relationship with her grandparents doesn’t quite have the same depth as Eric Forman had with his parents in the That ’70s Show days. Assuming That ‘90s Show Season 3 is in the cards, Smith is hopeful that the Formans and Leia can develop a dynamic that more closely resembles what they had with her father. I’d like to see this happen too, albeit with the softer approach applied on Red’s end, because at least he’s not consistently calling her a dumbass.

Warning: SPOILERS for That ‘90s Show Season 2, Part 1 are ahead!

That final episode of That ‘90s Show Season 2’s first half ended with Leo’s son Sonny and his buddy Burch, played by Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes in Jay and Silent Bob-like attire, crashing their car into the Formans’ kitchen. This happened as Red and Kitty were about to embark on their trip to Paris, so Leia and her friends, who’d been holding a party at the house before this fiasco, have some time to fix things before the couple returns from their vacation. Nate and Nikki also slept together again having previously broken up following their pregnancy scare, and while Nate looks as though he regrets not being with Nikki anymore, she’s moved on… for now.

