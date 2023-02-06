The Bachelor Spoilers: Who Are Zach Shallcross’ Final Four, And How Is Season 27 Rumored To End?

The Bachelor is in full swing once more on ABC, with Zach Shallcross embarking on his journey to hopefully find his best friend and future wife. Thirty women introduced themselves to the 26-year-old tech executive during the Night 1 limo exits , so no wonder Shallcross was a little nervous . Even after he eliminated a third of the contestants on Night 1, there were plenty of personalities for him to sift through. It doesn’t have to be as hard for us, though, if we know which women to focus our attention on. Reality Steve has revealed the rumored finalists for The Bachelor Season 27, including whether or not Shallcross gets engaged.

BE WARNED: There are MAJOR RUMORED SPOILERS ahead for The Bachelor Season 27’s alleged outcome.

Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor began filming in late September 2022 and wrapped in November, so while we’re just getting into the drama, the Shallcross love story has already been written — at least up until whatever happens at the live portions of the finale. Reality Steve claims to have secured the name of the Season 27 winner, revealing on his blog:

Zach is engaged to Kaity Biggar.

It looks like Zach Shallcross went with the hometown girl! Kaity Biggar is a 27-year-old ER nurse from Austin, Texas. Though the Bachelor grew up in Southern California, he currently also calls the Texas capital home, so it will be interesting to see if and how that plays into his decision at the end of the season. It should also make for a pretty interesting Hometown date !

(Image credit: ABC)

As for the other Season 27 finalists, Reality Steve reports that Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel and Charity Lawson (pictured in that order below) also make it to Hometowns, with that being the end of the road for Lawson. The remaining three women will move on, as always, to Fantasy Suites, and it is reported that:

Ariel was eliminated at the overnight date rose ceremony, so your final 2 are Kaity and Gabi.

There are no details yet as to what goes into Zach Shallcross’ decisions to break up with any of the women. We don’t know if there will be a “ Rose Ceremony From Hell ” situation like the previous season of The Bachelor, or if an overnight date goes wrong , as it did between Shallcross and Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette.

(Image credit: ABC)

There’s also the all-important question about who will lead The Bachelorette Season 20, and while many Bachelor Nation fans are begging for Christina Mandrell, that’s a decision that likely won’t be announced until this season’s “After the Final Rose” special.