The Bachelorette’s Jesse Palmer Gets Honest About Crew Members Investing In The Drama And ‘Picking A Favorite’ During Filming

The new season of The Bachelorette is underway , and as always, it’s an exciting time for the fans of Bachelor Nation. Watch parties are planned, Instagram accounts are studied, and limo exits are dissected. Even the more casual viewers try to pick apart who’s there for the right reasons and who the villain is going to be . It turns out it’s not just us! Jesse Palmer spoke with CinemaBlend, and he said that even the crew gets invested in the drama and can’t help but pick their “favorite” to make it to the end.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey have embarked on their journeys to find love, with Season 19 of The Bachelorette being the first time co-leads will share an entire season together. Jesse Palmer has taken over hosting duties for their season, as well as the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, and he told CinemaBlend managing editor Sean O’Connell that the crew members are always talking about what’s playing out in front of them. In his words:

Yeah, a lot of conversations I’ve had at crew meal and transportation on the way to dates, from dates, to rose ceremonies, from rose ceremonies, at the airports. Everybody wondering, ‘Why did they say that?’ ‘Who’s she taking on the date?’ ‘Is there a love triangle there?’ It’s really funny. Everybody sort of gets invested. And I think it’s just human nature that everybody sort of picks a horse. Everybody kind of picks a favorite.

It is kind of funny to think about those conversations happening between people who are actually working on the show, when those are things that we as fans discuss with our friends and on social media. Jesse Palmer said the same thing happens with the crew, because it’s just human nature to latch on to particular contestants. The host continued:

It’s just like people at home, right? You start watching the season, it’s a brand new cast, and as hard as you try to fight it, it’s just I think human nature. It’s in us to sort of gravitate toward one person and then sort of, you know, ride the lightning. I think that definitely happens behind the scenes on our show as well.

Ah, The Bachelorette staffers — they’re just like us! It does make sense that those working on the show would have opinions and be interested in what’s going down. They even have a lot more information to work with, since we Bachelor Nation viewers only get the edited-down two hours a week! No wonder Jesse Palmer’s wife has to step in and make sure he doesn’t spoil anything .