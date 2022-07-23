The Bachelorette’s Jesse Palmer Gets Honest About Crew Members Investing In The Drama And ‘Picking A Favorite’ During Filming
Who's here for the right reasons?
The new season of The Bachelorette is underway, and as always, it’s an exciting time for the fans of Bachelor Nation. Watch parties are planned, Instagram accounts are studied, and limo exits are dissected. Even the more casual viewers try to pick apart who’s there for the right reasons and who the villain is going to be. It turns out it’s not just us! Jesse Palmer spoke with CinemaBlend, and he said that even the crew gets invested in the drama and can’t help but pick their “favorite” to make it to the end.
Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey have embarked on their journeys to find love, with Season 19 of The Bachelorette being the first time co-leads will share an entire season together. Jesse Palmer has taken over hosting duties for their season, as well as the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, and he told CinemaBlend managing editor Sean O’Connell that the crew members are always talking about what’s playing out in front of them. In his words:
It is kind of funny to think about those conversations happening between people who are actually working on the show, when those are things that we as fans discuss with our friends and on social media. Jesse Palmer said the same thing happens with the crew, because it’s just human nature to latch on to particular contestants. The host continued:
Ah, The Bachelorette staffers — they’re just like us! It does make sense that those working on the show would have opinions and be interested in what’s going down. They even have a lot more information to work with, since we Bachelor Nation viewers only get the edited-down two hours a week! No wonder Jesse Palmer’s wife has to step in and make sure he doesn’t spoil anything.
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will resume their dual season at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 25 on ABC. If you’ve already picked your horse, so to speak, you can keep up with all of The Bachelorette Season 19 eliminations here, and if you’re really feeling rebellious, check out our spoilers to see which guys are rumored to be in the final four. Also be sure to take a look at our 2022 TV schedule so you don’t miss the return of any of your favorite shows.
