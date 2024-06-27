The Bear Cast Has Strong Opinions About Binge-ing The Show Or Spacing It Out, And I Completely Agree With Ayo Edebiri’s Take

All ten episodes of The Bear’s third season just dropped on the 2024 TV schedule , and now fans are faced with the question of whether they should binge it all in one go or savor it over the course of weeks. With this series in particular, it’s not an easy choice to make. However, the cast shared their thoughts on how one of Hulu’s best shows should be consumed, and I 100% agree with Ayo Edebiri’s take.

These days, shows are released to us in all kinds of ways. HBO and Max love a weekly release for hits like House of the Dragon and The White Lotus. Netflix has been digging the two-part drop for shows like Stranger Things and Bridgerton. Networks are still rocking with the week-to-week. And some streamers are keeping the binge model as their bread and butter, which is what Hulu and FX have done with every season of The Bear.

Over the course of this Emmy-winning dramedy's run, there’s been talk about whether it should be a week-to-week release, as many episodes could have major moments if they could have the spotlight to themselves for a whole week. However, we have access to all the episodes, and with that comes a choice: to binge or not to binge. During a press conference for the new season that CinemaBlend attended, Ayo Edebiri weighed in on this debate saying:

Well, I do feel like—I don’t know, it’s like nobody is forcing you to watch it all at the same time. Like, you can pace yourself, which I think is nice about it. It’s like if you find yourself somebody—because I find myself this way with shows that are released weekly sometimes, I wait until the end and then I sort of pace it out myself. So, I think you have that choice as a viewer. You have autonomy. Don’t know if I’m looking at the right camera. You have autonomy.

Did you comprehend that? You can use your Hulu subscription however you please, and she’s 100% right. If you want to watch the cast of The Bear yell at each other and work on their restaurant for hours on end, be my guest. Or, you can take the Sydney actress’s route, and spread them out a bit.

Personally, with The Bear, I have to pace myself a little bit, as she explained, but I still roll through the episodes in a matter of days. However, that’s my prerogative, it doesn’t need to be yours.

If binge-ing it is your ideal way to watch, you’ll love what EP and Neil Fak actor Matty Matheson had to say on the topic, as he told us:

Yeah, binge is tight. I believe everything is just airing at once, correct?

Jeremy Allen White also admitted that he watched seven episodes of Season 3 in one sitting while on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert .

As you can see, they all have their own ways of watching their show, which they’ll passionately explain, and you should too.