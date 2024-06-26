How To Watch The Bear Season 3 Online And Stream New Episodes From Anywhere

How To Watch The Bear Season 3 Online

Watch The Bear Season 3 Online: Synopsis

Where do you go when you're on track to achieve exactly what you'd set out to? A dark place is where – this is The Bear we're talking about, after all. The transformation is complete, the restaurant is up and running and the dishes are coming back clean, but you can be forgiven for thinking that Carmy and Sydney are trapped in a walk-in nightmare.

Having snatched glorious misery from the jaws of happiness, Carmy's no longer being tied down by anything as frivolous as romance. He's free to brood like the archetypal loner chef he's always aspired to be, spreading joy amongst his staff via the gift of a long list of abstract commandments that reads more like a hastily-written New Year's resolution. Ain't life just sweet.

Pushing boundaries and evolving through creativity they can just about get on board with, but collaborating vibrantly? Richie has a couple of comments he'd like to share.

Carmy wants to make Sydney a partner, but perhaps more than that he wants recognition in the form of a star, just to prove that all the sacrifices were worth it. Were they?

Catch Hulu’s latest with our guide below, which explains how to watch The Bear Season 3 online from anywhere.

How to watch The Bear Season 3 online in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

US viewers can watch The Bear Season 3 online with a Hulu subscription. All 10 episodes premiere on the platform at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Wednesday, June 26.

There are a number of Hulu plans available. New subscribers can opt for one of its on-demand only plans and enjoy a 30-day free trial. Thereafter, you’ll pay $7.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $17.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $76.99 per month and comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too. You can also opt for one of the Disney Plus bundle plans and pay from $9.99 a month for purely on-demand content.

How to watch The Bear Season 3 online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream The Bear Season 3 on a streaming service as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

How to watch The Bear Season 3 online in Canada

(Image credit: Disney+)

Canadians can watch all 10 episodes of The Bear Season 3 online with a Disney Plus subscription, from 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Wednesday, June 26.

Don’t have Disney Plus yet? Disney Plus prices start from CA$7.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$11.99 a month/CA$119.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$14.99 a month/CA$149.99 a year).

How to watch The Bear Season 3 online in the UK

The entire season of The Bear Season 3 will drop on Disney Plus in the UK on Thursday, June 27.

Disney Plus plans begin from as little as £4.99. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £7.99 a month, or the £10.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

An American abroad wanting to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

Watch The Bear Season 3 online in Australia

In Australia, The Bear Season 3 also lands on Disney Plus on Thursday, June 27, with the whole season set to become available immediately.

There are just a few subscription options to choose from in Australia. Go monthly for AU$13.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99.

The Bear Season 3 Trailer

The Bear Season 3 Episode Release Schedule

The Bear Season 3 – Episode 1: "Tomorrow" Wednesday, June 26

The Bear Season 3 – Episode 2: "Next" Wednesday, June 26

The Bear Season 3 – Episode 3: "Doors" Wednesday, June 26

The Bear Season 3 – Episode 4: "Violet" Wednesday, June 26

The Bear Season 3 – Episode 5: "Children" Wednesday, June 26

The Bear Season 3 – Episode 6: "Napkins" Wednesday, June 26

The Bear Season 3 – Episode 7: "Legacy" Wednesday, June 26

The Bear Season 3 – Episode 8: "Ice Chips" Wednesday, June 26

The Bear Season 3 – Episode 9: "Apologies" Wednesday, June 26

The Bear Season 3 – Episode 10: "Forever" Wednesday, June 26

Who is in the cast of The Bear Season 3? Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero

Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Corey Hendrix as Gary "Sweeps" Woods

Richard Esteras as Manny

Jose M. Cervantes as Angel

Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy

Chris Witaske as Pete

Molly Gordon as Claire

